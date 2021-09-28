Columnist laments loss of Tayloe Murphy, who battled to save the state's environment

The event happened years ago, yet I will never forget the passion of former General Assembly delegate and state secretary of natural resources Tayloe Murphy.
He was at my relative’s house, in front of an audience of high school students. I believe they had kayaked down the Potomac River as part of a special project, and were sitting feet from the rolling river.
Always a skilled and smooth orator, his voice became especially precise. He told the students they shouldn’t settle for how things are, and they should demand drastic efforts to improve the quality of the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River.
He became emotional, and recalled times in his youth when he would explore the wild river grasses that were filled with all manner of underwater creatures. He said he would take a net out to one of those grassy patches and in a few minutes snag enough soft shell crabs to provide lunch for his whole family.
He implored the young listeners not to accept the current state of things—the pollution that had killed off underwater grasses and pushed some fish species to the brink.
“It can be better. It can be closer to the vibrant river I remember from my days as a child. Don’t settle for where we are today. Demand better,” he implored, telling them that it was the responsibility of every citizen to push for changes to make that possible.
That was the first thing that popped into my mind when I heard Murphy had died recently at age 88. I considered him a friend—nearly family, in fact—due to the regular contact I had with him through family members and my job covering politics and the environment.
It was probably the way he so emotionally went off script all those years ago that stuck with me. He always carefully researched and prepared remarks for any public presentation, as you would expect of a thorough lawyer, politician and businessman. I suspect I was also struck by the image of a young Murphy scooping soft shells into a floating basket, but it was the passion in his delivery that lingered. Maybe those teens got the message, too.
Without hyperbole, it’s clear to me that no individual has ever done as much to help the environment in Virginia as Murphy.
He shepherded the landmark Chesapeake Bay Act through the statehouse while representing the Northern Neck, using his keen political skills to create support from the business community for the legislation that established water quality protection standards.
Then, the legislator who represented the Northern Neck for 18 years helped create the Water Quality Improvement Fund, which has provided millions of dollars to state agencies, local governments, farmers and others to help pay for pollution-reduction projects.
He followed up those environmental wins with an appointment by then-Gov. Mark Warner as the state’s secretary of natural resources, something Murphy would later say was the most important and cherished position of his career.
And while there are a list of other accomplishments that made a huge difference in our state and the world, there was another that was especially dear to him: The restoration of Menokin, the historic 1796 home and plantation of Francis Lightfoot Lee near Warsaw.
What made Murphy a rare and delightfully different person was his ability to connect with everyone, from powerful politicians to the watermen he knew by name.
He was the consummate Virginia gentleman, a statesman born in Emmerton in Richmond County who served in the Navy aboard the USS Newport News. He made Westmoreland County his home in 1964, moving to his beloved King Copsico Farm on the shores of the Potomac. He always turned up in a stylish bow tie.
I will miss him greatly, as will the Northern Neck, where he made such a difference.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415