Columnist laments loss of Tayloe Murphy, who battled to save the state's environment

The event happened years ago, yet I will never forget the passion of former General Assembly delegate and state secretary of natural resources Tayloe Murphy.

He was at my relative’s house, in front of an audience of high school students. I believe they had kayaked down the Potomac River as part of a special project, and were sitting feet from the rolling river.

Always a skilled and smooth orator, his voice became especially precise. He told the students they shouldn’t settle for how things are, and they should demand drastic efforts to improve the quality of the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River.

He became emotional, and recalled times in his youth when he would explore the wild river grasses that were filled with all manner of underwater creatures. He said he would take a net out to one of those grassy patches and in a few minutes snag enough soft shell crabs to provide lunch for his whole family.

He implored the young listeners not to accept the current state of things—the pollution that had killed off underwater grasses and pushed some fish species to the brink.