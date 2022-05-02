Commanders praise work done at Dahlgren base

Both the incoming and outgoing commanding officers of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division hailed the work done at the Navy base in King George County during a change-of-command ceremony on Friday.

The division bid farewell to Capt. Stephen “Casey” Plew, who’s served since April 2019, and welcomed Capt. Philip “Phil” Mlynarski during an event along the Potomac River Test Range. There had been extreme winds along the test range last week, but conditions for Friday’s event were “absolutely awesome,” Plew said.

The captain noted he’s been stationed at several bases where the work done impacts the entire fleet.

Dahlgren “is one of those places,” Plew said a few days before the change of command. “Everyone here knows the work they do has a direct impact and if they don’t do it right, something bad happens. So thank you, from the bottom of this operator’s heart. I sleep better because you guys are here.”

Less than a year after Plew assumed command, Navy bases across the country sent most of their workforce home because of COVID-19. Despite the lack of face-to-face interactions during the pandemic, Plew focused on NSWCDD’s business portfolio.

“Capt. Plew will leave a lasting legacy at Dahlgren, primarily in his pursuit of business rigor,” said Dale Sisson Jr., NSWCDD’s technical director. “His direct efforts in bringing a detailed systems engineering mindset to bear on the business portfolio, including in contracts, the comptroller’s office and in corporate operations, will have lasting positive effects.”

Terri Gray, chief of staff at the Dahlgren division, noted that Plew instituted a solid framework for business processes, operations and project management.

“As a result of his efforts, the NSWC Dahlgren Division team has delivered warfare systems to protect our nation and defeat our adversaries,” Gray said.

Assuming the top military office at NSWCDD is Mlynarski, who had been serving as the AEGIS technical representative at Moorestown, New Jersey.

“I am most excited to become a part of this premiere team, and as I’m learning, one of—if not the highest—performing commands in the entire Navy,” he said.