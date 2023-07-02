How about a few odds and ends this holiday weekend?

First, is this really a holiday weekend? Usually it is a Saturday, Sunday and Monday that make up a holiday weekend. But Independence Day this year is on a Tuesday, so, does that qualify?

Good luck finding someone to help you transact business tomorrow. July is a prime vacation month and many workers are already heading out of town.

With Tuesday a holiday, they can get an extra-long weekend by taking Monday as a vacation day. There will be a lot of empty offices tomorrow.

Nobody seems to know how to handle the Fourth of July when it comes on a Tuesday, since Wednesday is (theoretically) a workday. Some jurisdictions had fireworks on Friday, some Saturday and others will light up the sky tonight.

Well, as long as we celebrate sometime.

Speaking of celebrating, there is not much of that going on in New York these days. The Yankees are less than impressive this season and the Mets, with their $334 million payroll, are atrocious.

The Mets are well below the .500 mark and are struggling to stay ahead of the no-name Washington Nationals in the National League East.

Once again it is proof that you can’t buy a championship. The team with the highest payroll in baseball is struggling to stay out of the cellar. The only interesting thing about the Mets is their ability to find a new way to lose each day.

Tough season for us Met fans.

If the Mets game gets out of hand this afternoon, you can always turn the TV over to golf. This weekend it is the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. The final round is scheduled for today.

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that the PGA and LIV, the new professional golf association funded by Saudi Arabia, will bury the hatchet. It is not a merger, all agree, but an agreement (if finalized) that will allow players from one tour to compete in tournaments sponsored by the other.

In one respect, LIV’s raiding of top PGA players was bad for golf. But in another respect, it has brought more parity and emotion to the game. Now PGA tournaments are not monopolized by the superstars. More second-line players like Keegan Bradley (who won last week) are stepping into the winner’s circle.

To these guys, a win is far more emotional than a victory for Dustin Johnson or Bryson DeChambeau, and it shows. Many lesser-known players have struggled only to be overshadowed by the big names. Now they are getting their chances.

We all root for the underdog and we celebrate when the little guy wins. And with some big names gone from the PGA, more little guys are winning. That’s good for golf.

Let’s talk rain.

I know. It is all my fault. I cried and whined about the drought, so it started raining and now it won’t stop.

I had measurable precipitation at my house for nine straight days — after six weeks of practically no rain.

Remember the old commercial that had a line something like “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature?” Well, the old gal apparently doesn’t like to have her methods questioned, either.

“You want rain? I’ll give you rain!”

OK, girl! Enough is enough. We’ve had our rain, so now you can turn the spigot off!

By the way, did you see that there was snow in Oregon and in Montana last week? Winter just won’t give up in some places.

Finally, do you realize that 2023 is now half over? Where did the time go? Even more distressing, the days have now started getting shorter.

Crazy!