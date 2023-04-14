Remember that first grade teacher in Newport News who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students?

An isolated incident, of course. It could never happen again.

I have a friend who, after raising her children, became a kindergarten teacher in the public school system this school year.

To say her year has been a nightmare is an understatement. Still, this woman has hung in there, determined to make it until June.

Lately, her plight has gotten worse. The following is a note she posted to her friends and family (which I am using with her permission) regarding her situation:

“When you have so much stress at your job that the minute you know you can rest for a few days, your body shuts down and you spike a fever of 101.5 in a couple of hours. It happens every time we have a break, and then the break is spent trying to recover.

“Y’all, my body was literally shaking for about two hours as the fever went up. I’m so sore today from it.

“I had a challenging student transferred to my room two weeks ago and in those 10 days I have had at least three students injured [by the new student] and needing to go to the nurse. My [other] students are anxious and traumatized. It’s all over their faces and behavior. I walked in after dealing with one incident and found four in tears.

“We have had climbing on counters and tables, stealing things from me and other students, punching, kicking, stabbing with pencils (and breaking skin), cutting hair, destroying others’ property, peeing in trash cans, peeing inside desks, language that would make sailors blush, threats of gun violence, running the opposite direction of teacher/class and more — in 10 days.

“My room has been turned upside down and inside out. Administrators came in once when I called for help to [find] paper towels all over the floor because the student had pulled them out of the holder, and to chairs strewn around the room from the student throwing them.

“Another time, they didn’t take the student after an incident so I sent an aide with my kids and walked [the student] to the office and handed [the student] over to [administrators] saying student ‘is not coming back in my room today. My kids are traumatized.’

“This is from a six-year-old! This is not okay in kindergarten (or anywhere else, let’s be honest). I have 17 other students that I haven’t been able to teach for two weeks because of the behavior that we have been dealing with. Where is our responsibility to them?

“And yes, parents are complaining to administrators. And yes, there is a process in place now that might get this student out of my room if the behavior continues. But in the meantime, that student is still there and the rest of my class is on edge and waiting for the next shoe to fall.

“This is not what I signed up for when I agreed to teach kindergarten.”

This, friends, is our public school system. As the teacher in Newport News discovered, a student must almost commit murder in the classroom to be expelled.

The law states that each child is entitled to an appropriate education, but this child nor any of the other 17 kids in the classroom are getting any education at all. How can one unruly child’s rights take precedent over the rights of 17 others who are minding the teacher?

What does the teacher do? If she leaves the room to take the unruly child to the office, she is liable if one of the other 17 get hurt in her absence. If she can’t control the child in her room and that child injures another, she is also liable. She can’t win.

No, this is not a school in an area where crime is rampant. And this is not middle school or high school where the kids are bigger and meaner. This is kindergarten.

You wonder why no one wants to be a public school teacher anymore? Just reread the above narrative. Stabbing other students with pencils, throwing chairs, urinating anywhere and everywhere, stealing anything that’s not tied down!

Shooting the teacher. That used to be a joke coming from a 6-year-old. No more. Ask the first-grade teacher in Newport News.

The scary thing is that one day, 10 or 15 years from now, that student might come back with an automatic weapon and spray the school with bullets.

But the real scary part of all this is that this kid can get away with all these antics and, under the law, cannot be removed from the classroom until he really hurts someone. Then it is too late.

But his right to create havoc is more important than the rights of 17 others to be safe and learn — or one teacher who is trying to do her job.

No wonder more and more kids are being home schooled.