Education is the costliest service in the United States.

As much as 75 percent of taxpayer dollars go to public education and even the smallest jurisdictions spend millions each year to educate our children.

Those figures don’t include private elementary and high schools, the lost wages of those who stay out of the workforce to home school their kids or the untold millions of dollars that go into college education.

The process is never-ending and educational revenue demands increase with each passing budget season. We need more schools. Teachers want more money. College tuition must go up.

Where does it all end? We can’t keep pouring money into an educational system that increasingly turns out young men and women who are not prepared to earn the good living they are promised.

I am no particular fan of home schooling, but that facet of education has proved one thing: that too much time is wasted in public school. Home schoolers get it done in half the time and many of those students (who have educated parents teaching them) are more prepared when the go to college or enter the job market.

Could it be that public education is as antiquated as cursive writing? Is there a better — and less expensive — way to get the job done?

I say there is, and the answer to our education problem was suggested more than 50 years and by philosophers Denny Zager and Rick Evans. In their No. 1 song, “In the Year 2525,” they suggested back in 1969 that in the future everything we “think, do and say is in the pill that we took today.”

Yes, pills may well be the future of education. Pharmaceutical companies may become the teachers of tomorrow and the educational system that we know today could be obsolete by the end of the century.

Is it Science fiction? What do you want to bet that someone somewhere is working on this idea at this very minute. Pills are where education is headed.

And it makes perfect sense. We are a society that takes a pill for everything else, so why not knowledge? Instead of spending billions on schools and teachers, the government just provides each child with the appropriate pill to take three times a day before meals.

The breakfast pill could send reading skills to the brain while the lunch pill might deal with mathematics. Before-supper pills would supply students with higher mathematic skills such as algebra, geometry, calculus and more complicated lessons that would need more time to sink in. That detailed information would be absorbed while the student sleeps.

Sound crazy? For decades, people have listened to recordings while they slept in an attempt to absorb the information they heard. The Zager and Evans method is simply a more modern and more efficient means of obtaining knowledge.

The pill puts specific knowledge into the bloodstream which takes it to the brain where it can be interpreted and stored. You take a pill at night and wake up educated the next morning. All very simple.

Better yet, this method would be embraced by the younger generation, which is eager to take any pill that comes along. A perfect match for today’s society.

It would also be helpful for adults who are changing professions. Instead of spending hours or days retraining a worker, just provide a pill that has everything he needs to know included in the prescription.

Of course, the components of any educational pills must be carefully monitored to make sure the government isn’t brainwashing our children with political rhetoric. But we already do that with teachers.

I know, you’re sitting there saying, “This guy has lost his mind.” But don’t bet on it. We may not live to see the day when pills (or something similar) provide kids with an education, but our grandchildren just might. After all, four generations ago, who would have believed that cell phones and computers would rule the world.

Educational pills. A fascinating but scary prospect.

But given America’s love of drugs, a pill bottle just might be the classroom of tomorrow.