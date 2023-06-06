New and soon-to-be parents are invited to a community baby shower Saturday at the Fick Conference Center on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg.

The free event is sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare and scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those attending will be able to learn about hospital services, meet community businesses and find local resources for them and their little ones, according to a news release. The Fredericksburg Police Department will offer free safety checks for car seats.