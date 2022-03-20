Community bids farewell to Dottie's Den during gathering

Last week, Dottie’s Den staff and customers gathered to celebrate the longtime business as it prepared to close its doors. Located on Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania County, the gift shop served customers for more than 38 years. Dottie Horton, however, started the business almost 50 years ago as a home-based enterprise.

The celebration was simple and sweet, featuring hot dogs, sides, cake and other treats. Community members enjoyed the food as they chatted and laughed with Horton and shared memories created at the store.

One customer remarked on how they were always able to find affordable floral arrangements and furniture at Dottie's Den. Another reminisced about purchasing certain pieces of home décor from the shop. Staff held the community celebration to allow customers the chance to bid the business farewell.

Starting in the basement of her home, Horton began creating floral arrangements and selling them to community members decades ago. She transitioned to other locations before opening the doors at the current spot, which was built not only as a store, but also to feel like a home to its customers, staff said.

“I enjoyed the people,” Horton said. “We’ve had regular customers from Maryland come to look in the store and buy merchandise.”

For the past eight years, the store has been run by Kathy Richter, Horton’s daughter. She has maintained the business with Victor Long, who has worked there for 26 years.

“I gave her the business,” said Horton. “I was tired, and I didn’t feel like I could handle it anymore. She’s done a wonderful, wonderful job.”

Richter and Long will enter semi-retirement, as well.

“It was really hard at first putting the signs out and everything,” said Richter. “I kind of call it a celebration to an ending to a new beginning. I’m excited for my new journey in life and I plan on being the best grandma I can.”

Long agreed.

“I’m still going to help part-time,” said Long. “I’ll still try to do some of the flower arrangements.”

Although Dottie's Den has closed, its team will still sell floral arrangements. Staff hopes to sell the pieces at a scaled-down "New Dottie's Den" the first week of every month.

Attendees dropped by last week's event not only to say goodbye to Dottie’s Den, but to celebrate Horton and the rest of the team.

“I thank God for Dottie’s Den,” said Horton. “I think He was right there with me and helped me through everything. I depended on Him.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.