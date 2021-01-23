Community Foundation receives $13M fund from Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation

The Community Foundation has accepted the largest fund in its history—a $13 million donation from the Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation.

“We’re happy to pass it on to The Community Foundation because it’s a perfect fit,” Sam Harding, president of the Fredericksburg Savings fund, announced in a news release last week. “It’s time for a younger generation to become its steward so that the fund can continue to support the community as we’ve always done.”

The Fredericksburg Savings fund was established in 1998 and last year contributed $691,000 to almost 80 local nonprofits.

The fund has been moved to the Community Foundation and set up as an unrestricted fund.

The Community Foundation will announce an application process for grants from the fund this fall.

The foundation, which was established in 1997, holds more than $43 million in assets. In 2020, it awarded $2.3 million in grants and scholarships, including almost $500,000 through its new Community Relief Fund to nonprofits serving the region’s most vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Community Foundation’s Board of Governors and staff are honored that the Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation’s board has entrusted its assets to our collection of over 170 permanent funds,” Executive Director Teri McNally said in a press release. “We have always shared the same goal: to advocate for the vitality and well-being of the Rappahannock River Region. The transfer of this fund to The Community Foundation will ensure its positive impact upon the region in perpetuity.”

