Community gathers to pray for Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates and staff

Juan Gray stood in the parking lot of the Rappahannock Regional Jail, facing the building where he spent four months in 2019 for parole violation.

He wept as he said a prayer for inmates and staff of the facility, which has been on lockdown since last week due to positive cases of COVID-19.

“I pray for everyone behind these walls,” he prayed aloud. “People come here because they don’t have nowhere to go.”

Gray participated in a prayer vigil Sunday at the jail, organized by Failsafe–ERA—a nonprofit that assists local families affected by incarceration—and several area churches.

He said he battled addiction for many years and feels that many who end up in the jail have been “given up on.”

He wants those now inside to know, “There are people out here praying for them.”

Inmates at the jail have been without religious services or addiction support services since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Jan. 18, jail Superintendent Kevin Hudson informed members of the jail advisory board that the facility was going on lockdown due to “numerous” inmates exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.