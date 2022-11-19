Community mural unveiling set for Monday

At Lafayette Elementary School's courtyard garden, students receive hands-on lessons on food and plants and how they grow. Now, the space boasts a colorful and vibrant mural, "Life Cycles," which is intended to aid in instruction as students learn about the cycles of the garden throughout the year, its creators say.

The piece is the third public mural created by Sophia Pineda, a prolific artist and senior at James Monroe High School, and her mentor, Gabriel Pons, a local artist and owner of Ponshop Studio and Gallery in downtown Fredericksburg.

Painting began in June was completed in October. The process included workshops at Pons' art studio, which allowed others to join in the mural's creation.

“Murals are a great way of community building. We’ve structured the mural sessions to accommodate a wide range of skill levels and experience working simultaneously. Volunteers ranged from high school students through parents and teachers," Pons said. "The benefit of a large scale project like this is that it prompts participants to work together to create something much bigger than what one can achieve on their own. Sophia has a knack for rallying the people around her for a project. It’s been reassuring to see many of her former teachers join in on this project.”

At 1,240 square feet, “Life Cycles” is the largest public mural in Fredericksburg, according to a news release from Ponshop. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg school.

“I love the colors," Pineda said in the release. "Gabe is the best mural teacher ever!”

In the news release, the artists laud the contributions of teacher Emily Taylor, the Pineda family and Cary Street Partners, as well as students, Ponshop staff, Fredericksburg school personnel and other volunteers.