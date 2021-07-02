Community rallies to help family after death of Stafford father of seven

Heartbreaking—that’s the word that keeps coming up as people describe the unexpected death of 50-year-old Aubrey “Punch” Heflin of Stafford County and efforts to help his widow, Meghan, and their seven children.
“I’m a stay-at-home mom of four, and I can only imagine what it’s like to lose your husband,” said Courtney Croskey of Stafford. “It’s just heartbreaking. Meghan is so, so sweet and this just breaks your heart.”
Aubrey Heflin, a project manager with a petroleum company and, according to his obituary, a jokester who enjoyed posting silly videos and pictures on social media—“Anything to make you laugh!”—died June 22. He and his wife had been married for 21 years and have seven children, ranging in age from 8 to 29. The three oldest children are from his previous marriage.
Earlier this year, Heflin had surprised his wife with a membership to the Crossfit Fredericksburg gym, and when owners Ashley and Steven Courtney learned of his unexpected death—from an apparent heart attack—they started a GoFundMe campaign to help his family.
It was a private campaign, at first, limited to gym members only, Ashley Courtney said. But within hours, the link was being shared by others who had worked out with Meghan Heflin, worked alongside Aubrey Heflin—or those who didn’t really know either of them, but just wanted to help.
Within days, the fund generated more than $10,000 and the attention of the site’s communications representative, who contacted The Free Lance–Star. As of Friday, more than $14,000 had been raised.
People “just immediately started contributing, there was no hesitation,” Ashley Courtney said. “It brings tears to my eyes to think that most of our members don’t even know her. They just contributed anyway. There are just so many good people out there.”
Meghan Heflin gave permission for the Courtneys to set up the fundraiser and share the information with the newspaper. Meanwhile, Meghan Heflin and her family dealt with the sudden loss as well as arrangements for the funeral, held July 3.
Ashley Courtney said a relative of the family told the gym owners that Aubrey Heflin didn’t seem to have any health problems and that his heart attack “was just out of the blue.” Croskey said Meghan Heflin, her “gym buddy,” hadn’t mentioned any health problems pertaining to her husband, either.
The two women met about six years ago and worked out at the YMCA before joining Crossfit. They had similar goals as they pushed each other “in a healthy competition,” Croskey said, adding that Meghan Heflin has always been quiet and sweet.
“I never heard her say anything negative about anybody,” Croskey said. “Even if there was something kind of negative going on, she would spin it around into something positive.”
Over the years, Croskey would think about Meghan Heflin whenever she felt overwhelmed with her own schedule.
“She hardly ever complains and she has seven kids,” Croskey said. “When I’m having a hard day with my four, I’m like, Meghan has seven, and she’s always calm and relaxed.”
According to Aubrey Heflin’s obituary, he had a long career in the petroleum business and was a project manager with Tanks Direct. The company, based in Laurel, Md., supplies above-ground and underground storage tanks.
Allen Coblentz owns an electrical company in Maryland and worked with Aubrey Heflin over the years.
“He was very good at his job and took it personal,” Coblentz wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He will be sorely missed by all of us here. My heart goes out to the family.”
Kurt Utz, another person who worked with Aubrey Heflin, said he “didn’t know him well, but well enough.” He donated to the campaign, “just hoping this will help in some small way. Nothing can replace a dad and husband.”
George Flam, who worked in an office next to Aubrey Heflin, posted: “He always had a smile and can-do attitude. I know he was very dedicated to his family.”
Heflin’s obituary described him as an outdoorsman who liked to go four-wheeling, motorcycling, boating, hunting and crabbing.
“Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, just grilling and hanging around the fire pit,” his obituary stated. “He definitely lived life to the fullest.”
The fundraising campaign is at gofundme.com. Search for “Meghan Heflin’s Family.”
