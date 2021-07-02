Community rallies to help family after death of Stafford father of seven

Within days, the fund generated more than $10,000 and the attention of the site’s communications representative, who contacted The Free Lance–Star. As of Friday, more than $14,000 had been raised.

People “just immediately started contributing, there was no hesitation,” Ashley Courtney said. “It brings tears to my eyes to think that most of our members don’t even know her. They just contributed anyway. There are just so many good people out there.”

Meghan Heflin gave permission for the Courtneys to set up the fundraiser and share the information with the newspaper. Meanwhile, Meghan Heflin and her family dealt with the sudden loss as well as arrangements for the funeral, held July 3.

Ashley Courtney said a relative of the family told the gym owners that Aubrey Heflin didn’t seem to have any health problems and that his heart attack “was just out of the blue.” Croskey said Meghan Heflin, her “gym buddy,” hadn’t mentioned any health problems pertaining to her husband, either.

The two women met about six years ago and worked out at the YMCA before joining Crossfit. They had similar goals as they pushed each other “in a healthy competition,” Croskey said, adding that Meghan Heflin has always been quiet and sweet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}