Community vaccine clinic opening Thursday in Central Park

With approvals of COVID-19 vaccines for younger children and more boosters for older adults expected in coming weeks, the state is opening a community vaccination center in Fredericksburg’s Central Park to handle the influx.
The Virginia Department of Health will open a large-scale clinic, known as a CVC, in the former Home Gallery store in Central Park Marketplace, at 1877 Carl D. Silver Parkway, starting Thursday. The state-run site will offer vaccination appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins also will be accepted, according to a press release. Those interested can schedule appointments at the Fredericksburg clinic—or check out other locations in the region—online at vaccinate.virginia.gov. They also can call 877/829-4682, where assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. The hearing impaired can call 711.
Those who have problems scheduling appointments also can contact the Rappahannock Area Health District’s call center at 540/899-4797, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In the spring, the state health department opened nine community vaccination centers across Virginia to augment the number of vaccines given by local health districts, in doctors’ offices, at pharmacies and through health care systems, said Cindy Clayton, public information officer with the VDH.
There wasn’t a center in Fredericksburg at the time, presumably because of the volume of vaccines being given out by Mary Washington Healthcare at its Fick Conference Center. MWHC officials have said in recent weeks they won’t reopen the clinic due to the widespread availability of vaccines, and because of the manpower required to run it.
The VDH is again operating nine community vaccination centers this fall, Clayton said, to meet the needs. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5–11 by next month. In addition, an FDA panel recommended last week that the agency grant approval for booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The FDA approved the Pfizer booster in late September and since then 7,273 people in the local health district have gotten their boosters or third shots because their compromised immune systems didn’t mount the proper defense, according to the VDH dashboard.
The Rappahannock Area Health District includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Its director, Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, said the number of local residents already vaccinated, “plus demographics and other measures indicated that a CVC in our district would have significant impact as we gear up for boosting.”
Across Virginia, the average number of vaccines given daily has been rising slightly since July, when doses fell to their lowest since the COVID-19 shots became readily available. Then, between 11,000 and 12,000 people across the state were getting a vaccine each day.
As of Friday, rates had climbed to 20,819 shots a day, according to the VDH.
Part of the uptick is from the booster shots for those already fully vaccinated, according to the RAHD. Its weekly newsletter stated that people getting booster and third shots are “outpacing those getting their first or second doses” of vaccine and are “contributing to a modest increase in COVID-19 vaccinations in October” across the nation.
Locally, almost half of the health district’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to state data.
However, the state map, which shows numbers and percentages for each locality, doesn’t include the 613,220 vaccine doses given to state residents from federal authorities such as the State Department, Department of Defense and Veterans Administration.
Because of that, local health officials believe RAHD vaccination rates are higher than they appear on the state map.
There isn’t a great variety of difference between vaccine rates in RAHD localities. As of Friday, Spotsylvania had the highest rate of people fully vaccinated with 50 percent, followed by Stafford, 49 percent; Fredericksburg, 47 percent; Caroline, 46 percent; and King George, 45 percent.
Rates are higher beyond the borders of the local health district. In Fauquier County, 62 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, followed by 57 percent in Westmoreland County, 56 percent in Culpeper County and 55 percent in Orange County.
First and second doses of all three types of vaccine are available to anyone age 12 and over who lives or works in Virginia. Those under 18 require the presence of a parent or guardian.
Third doses and booster shots of Pfizer are available at the Fredericksburg community vaccination clinic for those age 65 and older, as well as adults who have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high-risk setting.
All vaccines are free.
Those who make appointments at the clinics should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before and those who’ve already gotten had a COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or record with a QR code. To get a copy of your vaccine record, go to virginia.gov/coronavirus or vaccinate.virginia.gov.
