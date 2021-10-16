Community vaccine clinic opening Thursday in Central Park

Across Virginia, the average number of vaccines given daily has been rising slightly since July, when doses fell to their lowest since the COVID-19 shots became readily available. Then, between 11,000 and 12,000 people across the state were getting a vaccine each day.

As of Friday, rates had climbed to 20,819 shots a day, according to the VDH.

Part of the uptick is from the booster shots for those already fully vaccinated, according to the RAHD. Its weekly newsletter stated that people getting booster and third shots are “outpacing those getting their first or second doses” of vaccine and are “contributing to a modest increase in COVID-19 vaccinations in October” across the nation.

Locally, almost half of the health district’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to state data.

However, the state map, which shows numbers and percentages for each locality, doesn’t include the 613,220 vaccine doses given to state residents from federal authorities such as the State Department, Department of Defense and Veterans Administration.

Because of that, local health officials believe RAHD vaccination rates are higher than they appear on the state map.