Company floats idea of tech campus in Thornburg

A property owner in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania County wants to develop a 314-acre parcel into a business park or “corporate campus.”

There are no plans yet, and no application has been filed for the necessary rezoning from agricultural to industrial or commercial. A virtual community gathering was mentioned at a recent Planning Commission meeting, and the county has posted a link to a short video by the applicant.

The proposed campus plan calls “a corporate campus to possibly include technology driven uses like data centers, logistics, light industrial, commercial office, hotel and other related uses,” TechnoCampus legal represenataive Charlie Payne said in an email.

The campus, which could include about 2 million square feet of commercial or industrial space, would be built between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.

The property is located between Hickory Ridge Road and North Roxbury Mill Road, north of the Mudd Tavern and Morris Road intersection. The property is next to Riverview Elementary and Thornburg Middle schools.

In the video, Payne says the applicant will need to submit an application with plans and the “general layout of the project.” The plans will include studies on impacts, such as transportation, emergency services and schools.

Once an application is filed, the proposed rezoning will go before the Planning Commission. The commission will either recommend approval or denial of the project before the Board of Supervisors would get the proposal for the final determination.

Public hearings will be included as part of the process.

“The county’s future land use planning for this property is employment center. Thus, the proposed use is consistent with the county’s future planning,” Payne said in the email. “I believe it could be a real economic development opportunity for the county and look forward to seeing the project evolve.”

