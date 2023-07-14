Brian Delgado has gotten gift bags and other company items from his corporate owners, but nothing meant more to him than a tank full of gas.

“It’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever gotten,” he said as he sat behind the wheel of his Nissan Titan truck. “I mean, that’s what gets you to and from work.”

Delgado is a food services director at Commonwealth Senior Living at Fredericksburg, an assisted living community in Stafford County off White Oak Road. On Thursday, he waited at the Wawa near the Massad YMCA as Earl Parker, CEO of Commonwealth, pumped gas for him.

Parker was easy to find in the busy parking lot — he was the only one wearing a colorful plaid jacket in the summer heat. He and Reuben Canty, the company’s regional vice president, filled up one tank after another in the line designated for Commonwealth employees.

“It’s the little things that make the difference, right?” Sylvia Markulis, business officer manager, said to Parker as he pumped.

Commonwealth Senior Living has 37 “communities” in six states with 27 of them in Virginia. About 15 years ago, then-CEO Richard Brewer decided to recognize the accomplishment of employees with certain giveaways, like free tanks of gas, and Parker has continued that tradition.

On Thursday, he and others associated with the Stafford facility, off Northside Drive, celebrated getting a three-year license renewal from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Assisted living facilities are inspected and evaluated by inspectors who look at everything from the level of nursing care to what’s prepared in the kitchen. Inspectors also make surprise visits, talk with residents and their families, look into any complaints and review everything from the types of activities offered to the cleanliness of floors and bathrooms.

As Parker sees it, facilities that get a one-year license are considered average, those whose licenses are renewed for two years are above average, and companies with a three-year renewal are “exceptional.”

The feat is even more impressive, he said, as companies locally, statewide and across the nation continue to deal with a shortage of frontline workers. Commonwealth Senior Living at Fredericksburg has had some of its own issues in that department, said Karen Estes, executive director.

Last year marked the first time in at least 14 years that the company didn’t have enough employees and had to hire workers from an agency, she said. They tend to be more expensive and aren’t as familiar with residents as Commonwealth’s own employees, she said.

“We’re through with that, and we’re glad,” Estes said, adding that none of Commonwealth’s 34 employees are from a temp agency. “They know our people and that’s really important.”

Employees who couldn’t make it to Wawa between 10 a.m. and noon, when Parker and Canty were pumping, were given gas cards, Estes said.

Parker knows other companies that hand out gift cards to mark special occasions, but he said he believes it’s important to offer the personalized service of pumping gas. He drove from Charlottesville on Thursday morning, then headed to Chesterfield later for another gas giveaway.

Sydney Rock, program director at Commonwealth, said she liked the way Parker came to the area to “show us how much he appreciates what we do.”

As Parker pumped gas for Delgado, he told the driver he hoped the gas tank was near empty. He didn’t have to worry about that with Commonwealth worker Kay Campbell, who was driving what Parker described as “the Barbie car.”

She let the gas tank in her fuchsia Impala get as low as possible in the days leading up the free gas-up. She said co-workers did the same.

“We all jumped on it,” she said.