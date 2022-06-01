Concert of Hope featuring The Commodores will benefit Loisann's Hope House

The Concert of Hope presented by Loisann’s Hope House is back this year after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.

The legendary Commodores will perform Friday, June 3, at Lifepoint Auditorium in Fredericksburg, in a concert to benefit Loisann’s Hope House, which is the region’s oldest and largest family homeless shelter.

“We were cautious about hosting [the concert] again based on CDC guidelines, but we’re excited to have everybody again brought together for an entertaining night and to share what Hope House is doing and the impact that everyone in the room can have in ending homelessness,” said Lisa Crittenden, chief executive officer.

Loisann’s Hope House provides emergency shelter to 19 families experiencing homelessness. The organization now maintains six buildings for shelter and for its programs, which include job coaching, short-term financial assistance, child care, case management, rapid rehousing services and the HOPE Fund, which was established last year and aims to keep families at risk of becoming homeless in their homes.

The last Concert of Hope, which took place in March 2020, featured the Righteous Brothers.

Crittenden said Loisann’s Hope House wanted The Commodores for the revived Concert of Hope because of the band’s incredible staying power.

“Everybody knows their music,” she said. “Even if you don’t think you do, you know The Commodores’ music. It’s well-known across all genres.”

The Commodores formed in 1968 when the six original members were students at the Tuskegee Institute—now Tuskegee University—in Alabama.

With Lionel Ritchie as one of the lead singers, they were signed to Motown Records in 1972 after touring with the Jackson 5. Their hits include the funk-influenced “Brick House” and the ballad “Three Times a Lady.”

The band has been nominated for a Grammy award nine times and won in 1985 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group for “Nightshift.”

The Commodores have cycled through various members in the decades since 1968 but the band still features one founding member, William King, who plays trumpet, guitar, synthesizer, flute and percussion in addition to acting as choreographer. Other members include

The band established its own record label, Commodores Records and Entertainment, and continues to tour worldwide.

Loisann’s Hope House is supported by grants from the five surrounding jurisdictions—Fredericksburg, along with Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties—as well as a small grant from the state, but otherwise relies on fundraising to support its programs.

Crittenden said that with inflation driving up the price of everything, including housing, the need for shelter services is increasing.

“We now have a waiting list of families that need help and housing,” she said.

Tickets to Friday’s Concert of Hope are available at loisannshopehouse.tix.com or by calling 540/371-0831.

