Years ago, Dave Jones looked at the Confederate monument on the King George Courthouse lawn and wondered why it was there.
He’s white, a native of Louisiana and a descendant of one William Walter Jones, who fought for the Confederate States of America. If his great-great-grandfather were here today, Jones would have a few words for him.
“I would tell him that they fought and thousands died for the wrong cause,” said Jones, who’s known in King George for his tireless work on the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail. “They were willing to kill the idea of the United States, and they failed to do so. In my mind, that stone obelisk honors the wrong people.”
In a recent letter to the King George Board of Supervisors, Jones asked if the board has plans to move the memorial to a graveyard “where it belongs as opposed to allowing it to remain in the heart of our county as an insult to all black citizens. If not, why not?”
The monument is among dozens of statues and memorials throughout the South—and the nation—being scrutinized in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement. While the efforts draw people with a mixture of backgrounds, in most cases, those leading the petitions for removal are Black.
Board Chairwoman Cathy Binder read Jones’ letter, then quickly turned the matter over to County Attorney Matt Britton. He said “there are many layers and many different iterations” to the monument and promised a report to the board “as soon as we know the status of it.”
County Administrator Neiman Young, who is Black, said he had done a brief review, so far, and the memorial clearly began as a tribute to the Confederacy.
“But is that what it is now?” Young wondered, adding that he and staff have learned the monument has been updated and may include the names of Union soldiers and Black slaves. “This has not yet been confirmed, but we are working to understand exactly what the statue is so the community can have an informed discussion.”
Jones, who’s lived in King George since 1974, believes the monument speaks for itself. The words engraved on the side facing State Route 3 read: “To the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South. A tribute of gratitude and respect from the Ladies Memorial Association of this county.”
The specific purpose of the women’s group was “to pay tribute to men of the Confederacy from King George County,” according to an online history posted by Dwayne and Maryanne Moyers. When the women dedicated the 24-foot monument on Nov. 15, 1869, it was the first such memorial at a Virginia courthouse to honor the Confederacy.
The group later disbanded and a county court order in 1912 created a board to look after the monument’s preservation and protection. Other names were added in the years that followed after research by the King George Historical Society, said county historian Elizabeth Lee. In a book, fellow historian Jean Moore Graham told the stories of some of the Confederate soldiers whose names had been omitted.
“The majority of the men owned no slaves. In fact, many of them were descendants of Native Americans and African slaves. Their families were dirt poor,” Lee said, adding their her family “didn’t have a quarter” to donate toward getting a relative’s name on the memorial 50 years later.
The monument is unusual because its inscriptions cover both vertical and horizontal surfaces, according to the Historical Marker Database. A base at the foot of the monument notes that because the inscriptions have been lost to time, a complete list of names is available in the office of the Circuit Court clerk during business hours.
Until the recent discussion about the memorial, “90 percent of county residents didn’t know the monument was there, much less were offended by it,” Lee said. “Those who were aware of it knew because their ancestors are memorialized on there. The rest just have a respect for history.”
Jones said in an email to The Free Lance–Star that he wants King George to be “an inclusive, welcoming society” and that he doesn’t want to rewrite history, but wants what’s written to be accurate.
He’s also thinking about his goddaughter in King George, as well as nieces and nephews in other parts of the country who are Black.
“I never want Jim Crow to touch any of them or their children ... or any children ever again,” he said.
