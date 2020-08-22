Confederate monuments face new scrutiny across Fredericksburg area

“I don’t have the option to not see the statue every single time I leave my home,” said Rollins, who is white and married to a Black man. “If it’s placed at the Battlefield site, those who want to see it can, and those who don’t will not have to. That seems like a win–win situation to me.”

Shoultz and Rollins emailed the board Monday formally requesting it to add the issue to its agenda as quickly as possible.

Orange Supervisor Jim White said because of the coronavirus pandemic and with board meetings being held virtually, there hasn’t been any public comment.

“I expect at a meeting in the very near future we’ll have it on the agenda and take public input,” White said.

The new law allows local governments to either hold a public hearing or offer a referendum prior to deciding what to do with Confederate memorials.

White said because the discussion is “relatively new” to Orange, the board is in flux. He said there are large groups on both sides of the issue and that puts the board in a tough spot. He said the board will do the best job it can “in terms of reflecting the views of the community.”