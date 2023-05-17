James Antonio Johnson died April 15 following a traffic accident in King George County.

Some of his family members say that’s the only thing they know for certain at this point, and they are frustrated that things remain unclear one month later.

“We don’t know if he died because of the accident, if he was murdered or something else,” said Anita Holton, Johnson’s biological aunt who raised him as a son in Maryland. “We’ve heard a lot of rumors, but nothing that we’ve heard makes any real sense.”

King George Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the wreck occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Millbank Road and Sawmist Lane in King George, not far from the home where the 37-year-old Johnson had been staying. Wharton said “multiple” people at the scene were suffering from injuries when deputies arrived, and CPR was performed on Johnson until rescue workers arrived. Johnson was later pronounced dead.

Wharton said the case is being investigated and that she was not at liberty to release any other information.

Johnson’s family found an affidavit for a search warrant in his car after it was towed from the crash scene and shared it with The Free Lance–Star. The affidavit states that when deputies arrived, Johnson was on the ground being restrained by another man. When a deputy separated the two men, Johnson was unresponsive.

The affidavit, written by Detective D.S. Maupin, states that police believe Johnson was under the influence of narcotics when his blue 1998 Lexus ran off the road and crashed in a wooded area. Marijuana and a bottle of PCP were recovered from the car, court records state, and two baggies of white powder were found in the victim’s pocket.

Keishawn Holton, Johnson’s sister, said she was told by a county woman that her brother was killed because he bit a young child whose finger was severed.

“We’d like to know exactly what is being investigated,” Keishawn Holton wrote in an email. “From the documents found in his car, it looked like they were investigating James, not his death.”

Wharton said police understand the family members’ concerns, but want to do a thorough investigation and not release information prematurely. That includes waiting on reports from the medical examiner and the state lab.

Anita Holton said that although her nephew wasn’t perfect, he was very loved and would never intentionally hurt a child. She said Johnson has four sons of his own.

“Even if he was on drugs, he still didn’t deserve to have his life taken,” she said. “If he was murdered, we want [the killer] prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If it was something else, just let us know so we can have closure.”

Holton said there was clearly more going on than a simple car accident. “Right now, nothing makes sense and I just want it to make sense,” Holton said.