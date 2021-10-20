Construction company president challenging incumbent councilman in Fredericksburg's Ward 4

Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. was elated when CSX Transportation agreed to construct a rail spur to move tankers containing ethanol away from homes in the Mayfield neighborhood five years ago.

But earlier this year, Frye learned that tankers containing propane are now being stored on Railroad Avenue in Mayfield, where he lives.

As Frye is being challenged for City Council’s Ward 4 seat by Athena Construction Group President Amber Peebles, tankers in Mayfield is again a major point of discussion.

At a recent candidate’s forum, Peebles applauded Frye for keeping the issue on the radar of city, state and federal officials. But she added that more needs to be done.

“Thus far it appears the efforts of our community leaders have not yielded satisfactory results,” Peebles said. “That means there must be a different approach to get CSX to agree to remove those tankers.”

The position of CSX is that it is following Federal Railroad Administration regulations by not storing the tankers in a residential area for more than 48 consecutive hours.

Peebles said while that may be true, “I don’t know anybody who says, ‘I’d like to have my home next to stored tankers.’ ”