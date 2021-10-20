Construction company president challenging incumbent councilman in Fredericksburg's Ward 4

Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. was elated when CSX Transportation agreed to construct a rail spur to move tankers containing ethanol away from homes in the Mayfield neighborhood five years ago.
But earlier this year, Frye learned that tankers containing propane are now being stored on Railroad Avenue in Mayfield, where he lives.
Fredericksburg City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. is being challenged for City Council’s Ward 4 seat by Athena Construction Group President Amber Peebles.
At a recent candidate’s forum, Peebles applauded Frye for keeping the issue on the radar of city, state and federal officials. But she added that more needs to be done.
“Thus far it appears the efforts of our community leaders have not yielded satisfactory results,” Peebles said. “That means there must be a different approach to get CSX to agree to remove those tankers.”
The position of CSX is that it is following Federal Railroad Administration regulations by not storing the tankers in a residential area for more than 48 consecutive hours.
Peebles said while that may be true, “I don’t know anybody who says, ‘I’d like to have my home next to stored tankers.’ ”
Peebles suggested conducting a nationwide survey on where tankers are stored near every neighborhood. She said the next step would be to impact a change to federal code to prohibit railroads from storing tankers in densely populated areas.
Frye said the issue is a “city problem” that doesn’t just impact his neighborhood.
“Everybody’s affected,” he said. “So I don’t like the conversation when it’s isolated to Mayfield.”
Peebles said another problem for the city is education. She said the rankings of Fredericksburg City Schools are “deeply disturbing” and symptomatic of other issues.
Frye said that he’s been on the forefront of those socioeconomic concerns since he was elected to City Council in 2014 and later appointed as vice mayor.
Frye said he helped tackle an issue of people sleeping in tents in the median of the Blue and Gray Parkway, homeless families sleeping in a van at the Original Walker–Grant School and he’s looking into building a sidewalk on Fall Hill Avenue for the safety of residents at Riverside Manor Townhomes.
“A lot of folks say we don’t have this or we don’t have that,” Frye said. “But there are people that don’t have anything. I know that I’m the voice for those people.”
Frye and Peebles are both proponents of establishing a Career Training Education program in the city. Frye has served on the Human Development and Education Policy Committee with the Virginia Municipal League and helped write a workforce credentials grant to make specific workforce training programs through community colleges more affordable for students.
Peebles said for Fredericksburg to tackle workforce development issues, it can’t rely strictly on funding. She said city officials may need to get creative and partner with local businesses. She said any money invested may come at the expense of another area of need.
“I believe I have an exceptional level of authority to speak on this issue given the industry I have dedicated a significant amount of my life to,” Peebles said.
That industry is construction. Peebles’ Athena Construction Group was awarded the contract to build the $5 million Riverfront Park that opened earlier this month along Sophia Street in Fredericksburg.
The company is also named in a $66 million civil lawsuit filed by former employee William Smith on behalf of the federal government. Smith claims that Athena made $22 million by falsifying its qualifications so the company could be certified under several Small Business Association contracting programs.
Smith’s lawsuit also states that Athena did little to no work on construction contracts, instead choosing to subcontract out as much as 100 percent of several projects. He alleges that makes the company an “illegal pass-through entity.”
Peebles said Smith’s lawsuit has no merit and that Fredericksburg officials reviewed it in relation to the Riverfront Park contract. City Manager Tim Baroody and City Attorney Kathleen Dooley did not return calls or emails seeking comment.
“This is a lawsuit brought by a disgruntled former employee against Athena Construction and several large business construction companies claiming that federal procurement regulations were violated,” Peebles said. “The Department of Justice has thoroughly investigated the allegations on two occasions and has declined to intervene in the case. All of the defendants have asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit as frivolous and we expect that to happen very soon.”
