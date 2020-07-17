The Police Executive Research Forum will conduct an independent review of Fredericksburg’s law enforcement practices and use of force and arrests during demonstrations between May 31 and June 2 in the city.
Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring the Washington-based organization after an extensive review by staff and Richmond attorney Cynthia E. Hudson to identify a qualified third-party reviewer. Hudson chairs Gov. Ralph Northam’s Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law and is a former Virginia chief deputy attorney general.
“The city has an exemplary vision to be an administration that strives to be its best self, and City Council has wisely called for a response to address circumstances that are not business as usual,” Hudson said in a news release.
A number of city residents have been urging City Council to have a third-party review of the police department since officers used tear gas during protests May 31 and June 2, and arrested 50 protesters for breaking curfew June 2. A few asked Council members during Tuesday’s meeting to seek community input before hiring PERF, or to hire a different firm.
“Looking into their former work, they do not seem to advocate for the changes we need in our community, and appear biased towards law enforcement agencies,” said Julian Stebbins–Sharpless. “I am asking you to consider the Law Enforcement Action Partnership organization, or Professor Lopez from Georgetown Law School.”
PERF has conducted hundreds of studies with police agencies throughout the United States. It was selected for its ability to help the Fredericksburg Police Department evaluate its policies, procedures, practices, tactics and training on mass demonstrations and less-lethal force, according to the news release.
PERF’s scope of work was outlined during Tuesday’s meeting and is available at fredericksburgva.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/11676?fileID=9549. A six-member team PERF selected for Fredericksburg includes two law enforcement professionals—including a certified training expert—and four civilian members specializing in criminology, use of force, research and data analysis, and public policy. The work is expected to take six to eight months.
“I want to thank City Council for taking important steps in advancing the conversation and providing the necessary support to ensure a responsible decision was made in an open and transparent process as we move forward with a third-party review,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.
