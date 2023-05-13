The number of people experiencing homelessness in the Fredericksburg area this year mirrors pre-COVID numbers, following several years of highs and lows related to pandemic relief funding.

The annual Point-in-Time, or PIT, count identified 217 people experiencing homelessness on the night of Jan. 25, according to results released this week by the regional Continuum of Care.

It’s a 17% decrease over the 253 people identified during the 2022 PIT count, which was the highest number ever recorded, according to Samantha Shoukas, housing and community health program director at the George Washington Regional Commission, which administers the Continuum of Care.

That high number in 2022 came the year after the PIT count recorded the lowest number ever of people experiencing homelessness: 187.

Shoukas said in a press release issued by the CoC that the 2021 numbers were low because the homeless response system received “massive funding increases due to the COVID-19 outbreak” and was able to get more people into housing.

“Now, this year, the 2023 PIT count number starts to mirror that of pre-pandemic numbers as the homeless response system returns to pre-pandemic capacity and services,” Shoukas said.

The PIT count is mandated annually across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is a census of people experiencing homelessness, defined as sleeping outside or in an emergency shelter, on a single night in January.

The 2023 count found 33 people who were identified as “unsheltered,” meaning they were not sleeping in an emergency shelter but in a campground, car or public space.

This number also mirrors 2019 for unsheltered homeless, but for the first time in many years, one of the unsheltered households this year was a family with children.

Erica Dutcher, housing and community health program coordinator, said there has been a “dramatic” decrease in funds available to place folks in hotel shelter, which she said is “often the best option for a family.”

“Although families are always prioritized for those funds, there can be extenuating circumstances that have led them to be outside on the night of the PIT count,” Dutcher said.

The results of the 2023 PIT count also show that the number of those experiencing chronic homelessness remains higher than before the pandemic.

Chronic homelessness refers to an individual or family where the head of household has a disability and has been continuously homeless for a year or more, or has experienced at least four episodes of homelessness in the last three years that total at least 12 months.

Forty-six individuals counted as chronically homeless this year, which is down from more than 50 last year, but still higher than it has been since 2015.

Chronic homelessness is challenging, according to the CoC’s report, because individuals in that category often have a mental illness, substance use disorder or other barrier that makes them ineligible for emergency, congregate shelter.

The decrease in chronic homelessness since 2022 is the result of the CoC’s prioritizing those people for housing, according to the report.

“The CoC has begun focusing on expanding housing options for those experiencing homelessness by partnering with other community providers to bring additional subsidies and (housing) units online,” the report states. “The CoC has partnered closely with Central Virginia Housing Coalition for housing vouchers and is partnering with Micah Ministries, Virginia Supportive Housing, the City of Fredericksburg, and Mary Washington Healthcare to bring a 120-unit housing project online in the years to come.”

View the results of the 2023 PIT count, and those from previous years, at fredericksburgcoc.org/our-work/pit.