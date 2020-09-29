Continuum of Care's Keys for Christmas campaign aims to end homelessness in Fredericksburg area

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional Continuum of Care—the planning body that coordinates services for the local homeless population—was able to move all unsheltered homeless individuals and families into hotels, motels or emergency shelters.
“We had temporarily sheltered a bunch of people from the street to make sure they had a safe place to shelter during the pandemic,” said Samantha Shoukas, Continuum of Care program director. “Now, we want to make sure they don’t go back to the street.”
In October, the CoC and its partners are launching a campaign they are calling Keys for Christmas, which is seeking to move all 95 households in an emergency shelter to a permanent home by year’s end.
Shoukas said the CoC was able to obtain additional CARES Act funding through the state Department of Housing and Community Development to support the initiative—but what it doesn’t have is the housing itself.
“The housing stock in our area is limited with the eviction moratorium and people sheltering in place,” she said. “A lot of the landlords we’ve been able to partner with in the past are still housing a lot of our people. So there really isn’t a lot of vacancy out there.”
The CoC’s current push is for new landlords who want to partner with the agency to lease a unit to a previously homeless individual or family.
“So if there’s someone with a unit that has been hard to fill during the pandemic, or people who weren’t sure about working with us before but now would like to—we’re looking to quickly increase our housing stock,” Shoukas said.
The CoC is providing an incentive to new landlords to join the program.
“Any landlord who signs a lease with one of our households between Oct. 1 and Christmas Eve will receive a signing bonus equal to one month of rent,” Shoukas said.
Individuals and families housed by the CoC also continue to receive case management and financial assistance as needed.
Shoukas said anyone with space that can house someone will be considered, even if it’s just a room. The units will have to pass an inspection to ensure they are safe and habitable.
The CoC has a housing locator on staff who works with landlords and helps match landlords and tenants.
“[Landlords] are still able to screen and have a say in who is in their unit,” Shoukas said.
The majority of the people who need housing are individuals, but there are some families with children.
Shoukas said everyone that was housed earlier in the pandemic is either still there or has figured out a new housing situation.
The eviction moratorium, as well as the Rappahannock United Way’s ALICE Assistance Fund and the state’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, have helped people stay in their homes, she said.
Every January, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates that communities conduct a point-in-time count of all sheltered and unsheltered homeless people.
For the past few years, that number has been around 220.
If the Keys for Christmas campaign is successful, and coupled with the CoC’s work housing people throughout the year, the January 2021 count could be lower than in the past.
“If we’re able to hold the tsunami of people who might fall into eviction and homelessness, it will be interesting to see what our new PIT number will be,” Shoukas said. “Depending on what it shows, we might be able to rethink what our system looks like and shift our focus from dealing with an immediate crisis into prevention [of homelessness].”
