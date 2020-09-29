Continuum of Care's Keys for Christmas campaign aims to end homelessness in Fredericksburg area

“So if there’s someone with a unit that has been hard to fill during the pandemic, or people who weren’t sure about working with us before but now would like to—we’re looking to quickly increase our housing stock,” Shoukas said.

The CoC is providing an incentive to new landlords to join the program.

“Any landlord who signs a lease with one of our households between Oct. 1 and Christmas Eve will receive a signing bonus equal to one month of rent,” Shoukas said.

Individuals and families housed by the CoC also continue to receive case management and financial assistance as needed.

Shoukas said anyone with space that can house someone will be considered, even if it’s just a room. The units will have to pass an inspection to ensure they are safe and habitable.

The CoC has a housing locator on staff who works with landlords and helps match landlords and tenants.

“[Landlords] are still able to screen and have a say in who is in their unit,” Shoukas said.

The majority of the people who need housing are individuals, but there are some families with children.