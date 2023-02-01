Contract dispute between hospital and insurer nears breaking point

The clock is ticking toward the end of the contract between Mary Washington Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and while negotiations continue, the parties don't seem any closer to resolving their differences.

If they don't reach a compromise by the end of the month, the Fredericksburg-based health system will be out of Anthem's network, which means higher costs if customers stick with the same providers.

MWHC says it's getting an average of 24% less in reimbursement rates from Anthem than other providers across Virginia — and that both parties agreed in September to end the existing contract in order to negotiate a new one. Anthem says MWHC wants increases that are three times the rate of inflation for each of the next few years.

Caught in the middle are those affected by the potential split between the largest commercial insurer in the state and the biggest health care system in the Fredericksburg region.

Bob Chaney of Lake Anna is one case in point. Retired after a 50-year career in law enforcement, Chaney is 76 and has had the same insurance carrier, Blue Cross Blue Shield, since 1967.

He's developed kidney disease in recent years and requires monthly lab work and visits to various specialists. They're all part of MWHC's expansive network, which includes two hospitals, a third stand-alone emergency room, 40 outpatient facilities and more than 500 providers.

As Chaney has tried to get a straight answer on what will happen to his continuing care, he said he's gotten conflicting reports from MWHC and Anthem.

"I don’t know what’s gonna happen if have a flareup like I did in August and am in the hospital for a week," he said. "I’m not even gonna have doctors because all of the doctors I now use are all through MWHC, every discipline almost. It's just a terrible situation."

MWHC and Anthem say they continue to talk, making offers and counteroffers. Each also claims the other party will make it harder for customers, and their pocketbooks, in the long run.

Eric Fletcher, the health system's senior vice president and chief strategy officer, says that if Anthem doesn't reach a "fair agreement with MWHC," it will encourage people to go to other providers. Because Anthem pays what Fletcher characterized as "significant rate disparities" — he said facilities north and south of Fredericksburg get higher rates from Anthem — he said the insurance carrier would end up paying more for the services that MWHC currently provides.

"Anthem could simply pay Mary Washington the same rates they are paying these alternative providers and avoid all of this disruption and anxiety for its members," Fletcher wrote in an email. "How does Anthem expect MWHC to provide care to Anthem members at payment rates below other hospitals in Virginia with the current workforce pressures our healthcare industry is facing?"

Anthem spokesman Colin Manning says the insurance carrier believes doctors and hospitals should be paid fairly, "and that has been reflected in our series of offers to Mary Washington." However, he said the two remain apart on agreeing to a new contract because of the rate hikes MWHC is demanding.

"We cannot agree to drastic, unwarranted increases due to the significant burden they create for families and businesses already impacted by high inflation," Manning said.

Manning said Anthem is advising members to schedule elective procedures or to reschedule ones already planned at other facilities that are in its network.

Like Chaney, Sally Cooney Anderson wonders how the dispute will affect people who are undergoing cancer treatments or care for chronic conditions. She and her husband live in Falls Run, a Stafford County community with a considerable number of retired federal employees, and such questions have been discussed regularly.

More than 10 years ago, Anderson's husband developed cancer and had to go north for treatment because their insurance at the time didn't have a local provider.

"When we even had to go to Woodbridge for chemotherapy, it was a big pain, taking somebody who already has a health condition," she said. "It becomes a burden for both the person who needs the care and the person who has to drive."

Another Stafford resident provided a lengthy and descriptive account of the devastation of having a long-term illness combined with losing local providers she'd come to know and trust. She didn't want her name used for fear of retribution that might delay her treatments or have her insurance denied.

"You need to imagine what it is like for a sick person to travel many times a week or month during treatment and follow-up," she said. "It is more than exhausting, daunting and prohibitive, beyond what you've already gone through, and are continuing to go through. It's all you can do just to try to get out of bed each day and get yourself to treatment."

Another sticking point among customers is the timing of the announcement. Even though MWHC says both parties knew in September that MWHC was ending its contract to pursue a new one, Anthem didn't send out notices until Jan. 1. That was several weeks after open enrollment ended.

"There truly should be a law or regulation preventing this," said Lisa Smits of Spotsylvania County. She said it seemed "ethically wrong" for the groups to change in-network status at the beginning of a contract year.

Anthem said that notifying members and customers about a provider leaving the network too soon "could cause undue confusion and concern," Manning said. Insurers are required to provide notification 30 days from the date of a contract's expiration.

"Also, when we received the termination from Mary Washington, we were hopeful we could come to an agreement," he said.

Fletcher said MWHC has tried to honor its promise of "good faith negotiation."

"It is still our intention to have a new contract in place prior to the Feb. 28 termination date and avoid disruption for Anthem members," he said.

MWHC addresses the contract dispute on its website, marywashingtonhealthcare.com/patients-visitors/pay-my-bill/anthem-insurance-plans-q-a. Customers also can call 540/741-1041.

Anthem also addresses the issue on its website, anthem.com/marywashington. Customers with questions are encouraged to call the number on the back of their insurance card.