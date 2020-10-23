Contractor picked for Spotsylvania road widening project

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved a contract for a new overpass and widening of U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania County this week.

The $23.5-million project will replace the Interstate 95 overpass and widen U.S. 17 to four lanes form Latitude Street to just east of the Hospital Boulevard and Germanna Point Drive intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A path will be added to the south side of U.S. 17 and a sidewalk will be added on the other side of the highway. Crosswalks and pedestrian signals will be added to intersections where the road will be widened.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new overpass will replace a structurally deficient span built in 1962, according to local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.

Crews with Charlottesville-based Fielder’s Choice Enterprises Inc. are expected to start preparing the site for the work in December.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

According to VDOT, approximately 28,000 vehicles pass through the project area on U.S. 17 each day.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.