Contractor picked for Spotsylvania water treatment project

Spotsylvania County supervisors on Tuesday approved a $11.5 million contract for the expansion and rehabilitation of the Motts Run Water Treatment Plant.
The expansion will double the treatment plant capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 24 million gallons.
In a staff report, the project “is crucial for serving the county and providing adequate water supply for the projected increased demand in coming years.”
The county received two bids, eventually settling on DM Smith Inc. to handle design and construction work for the project.
A report from county staff revealed the project would need more funding, sooner than expected.
Plans call for the project to be funded in upcoming budgets, so the board addressed that issue by shifting $3.5 million from the Massaponax wastewater treatment plant project to the Motts Run project. The same amount will be returned to the Massaponax project in the county’s next capital improvement projects funding update.
Spotsylvania owns and operates the Motts Run plant, which opened in 1999, but has an agreement for combined water treatment with Fredericksburg. The plant’s primary water sources are the Rappahannock River and the Motts Run reservoir.
Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg also have an agreement to expand the Massaponax plant. That plan calls for closing the county’s FMC treatment plant, which handles wastewater from the city and county. The Massaponax plant will then be expanded to handle county and city wastewater. That work has an estimated $81 million price tag.
More fire crews coming
Supervisors approved a grant to help pay for 18 additional firefighters to cover county calls.
The new firefighters will work out of the Salem Fields Fire station, adding a second fire crew and a second ambulance crew.
The station crew responded to 3,875 incidents in the last fiscal year, much higher than the 2,500 response threshold for each county station, according to a staff report.
The $4,392,999 Department of Homeland Security SAFER grant will cover the salaries and other benefits for the first three years.
The county will need to fork over an estimated $191,196 to cover such things as physicals, uniforms, personal protective gear and training.
The department is not required to keep the new staff on after the three-year funding runs out. If county officials decide to keep the new firefighters, they will have to be funded locally.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall, a former county firefighter, said he supports the additional staffing, but added that the public should know there are costs down the road.
The estimated cost for the new crew members is $1.6 million for the fourth year.
