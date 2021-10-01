Contractor picked for Spotsylvania water treatment project

Spotsylvania County supervisors on Tuesday approved a $11.5 million contract for the expansion and rehabilitation of the Motts Run Water Treatment Plant.

The expansion will double the treatment plant capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 24 million gallons.

In a staff report, the project “is crucial for serving the county and providing adequate water supply for the projected increased demand in coming years.”

The county received two bids, eventually settling on DM Smith Inc. to handle design and construction work for the project.

A report from county staff revealed the project would need more funding, sooner than expected.

Plans call for the project to be funded in upcoming budgets, so the board addressed that issue by shifting $3.5 million from the Massaponax wastewater treatment plant project to the Motts Run project. The same amount will be returned to the Massaponax project in the county’s next capital improvement projects funding update.

Spotsylvania owns and operates the Motts Run plant, which opened in 1999, but has an agreement for combined water treatment with Fredericksburg. The plant’s primary water sources are the Rappahannock River and the Motts Run reservoir.