Councilman Funk, historian Fitzgerald will join Fredericksburg Wall of Honor

“It is said that the mettle of a man is determined by how he carries himself during good times and tough times. And on that score, Freeman Funk was more impressive than any public servant I have ever met,” Jones said in a 2016 Free Lance–Star about Funk’s death.

Freeman, a Vinton native, was first hired as Fredericksburg’s city engineer in 1952.

The 1947 Virginia Tech graduate was an assistant professor at North Carolina State College before heading to Fredericksburg.

He became Fredericksburg’s third city manager in 1955 when L.J. Houston retired. At the time of his hiring, Fredericksburg had a population of 12,000 and a 13-member City Council.

Funk was ousted as City Manager in 1978 and went on to work as an engineering consultant and served on the boards of six area civic groups. He was appointed to City Council in 1993 and was elected to the seat the following year. He served one term.

Fitzgerald was a Missouri native and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines, where she taught elementary school and was instrumental—along with her husband, Barry—in the founding of a local community newspaper there.