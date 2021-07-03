Councilman Funk, historian Fitzgerald will join Fredericksburg Wall of Honor

Two names are being added to the Fredericksburg Wall of Honor this year.
Former City Manager and Councilman F. Freeman Funk and historian Ruth Fitzgerald were recently approved as recipients of the honor.
The Wall of Honor is located in City Hall. Each year, the Fredericksburg Advisory Commission recommends the names of up to four potential honorees to City Council.
Funk is credited with helping Fredericksburg move forward with racial integration in the workforce and the use of technology during his 23-year tenure as City Manager from 1955–78.
He and his staff replaced the city dump with a modern landfill and made significant improvements to the area’s water and sewer infrastructure. He played a key role in the purchase of the Embrey Dam and upriver land from what is now Dominion Energy.
He was 33 years old in 1954 when he was named the city’s first assistant city manager. He died in 2016 in Chancellor Village in Spotsylvania County at 94.
“Rarely have I seen a man combine such searing competence—not just his engineering expertise but his knowledge of history and philosophy—with his Southern gentility he so readily displayed,” said former Free Lance–Star Editor Ed Jones, who was a reporter during Funk’s administration.
“It is said that the mettle of a man is determined by how he carries himself during good times and tough times. And on that score, Freeman Funk was more impressive than any public servant I have ever met,” Jones said in a 2016 Free Lance–Star about Funk’s death.
Freeman, a Vinton native, was first hired as Fredericksburg’s city engineer in 1952.
The 1947 Virginia Tech graduate was an assistant professor at North Carolina State College before heading to Fredericksburg.
He became Fredericksburg’s third city manager in 1955 when L.J. Houston retired. At the time of his hiring, Fredericksburg had a population of 12,000 and a 13-member City Council.
Funk was ousted as City Manager in 1978 and went on to work as an engineering consultant and served on the boards of six area civic groups. He was appointed to City Council in 1993 and was elected to the seat the following year. He served one term.
Fitzgerald was a Missouri native and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines, where she taught elementary school and was instrumental—along with her husband, Barry—in the founding of a local community newspaper there.
When the couple arrived in Fredericksburg 50 years ago, she volunteered with the local legal aid society and used her journalism background to record Fredericksburg history. She wrote “A Different Story: A Black history of Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania, Virginia,” which was published in 1979.
Fitzgerald also authored numerous articles on Black history and was the founder of the Charlotte Street (800) Block Party.
Fitzgerald made a major national contribution, as well. She led an effort to recognize Vietnam veterans who didn’t die in the war, but endured an early death as a result of physical and emotional wounds suffered during battle.
On July 8, 2004, an “In memory” plaque was installed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington because of her efforts.
Fitzgerald received the Virginia State Council Vietnam Veterans of America Presidential Award “for a lifetime of commitment to Vietnam Veterans, their families and community.”
She was also recognized by the Honorary Order of the Silver Rose “for dedication and support of Agent Orange victims and families.”
Fitzgerald died in Fredericksburg in 2013 at the age of 69.
Wall of Honor nominees must be deceased for at least one year prior to nomination. They must have been residents of the Fredericksburg area who made significant contributions to the welfare of the city. Nominations from immediate family members are not accepted and supporting documentation such as newspaper articles, obituaries and letters are required.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526