Warming centers open in Fredericksburg region for residents without power

By Tuesday afternoon, thousands of area residents were well into their second full day without power after a destructive winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow and ice on the region.

Some of those without power found refuge in emergency warming centers opened by local counties and Fredericksburg.

Mable Self and her husband went to King George County’s shelter, located at the Citizens Center, when it opened at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

They lost power to their trailer on Monday morning about 9 a.m.

“We stayed there Monday night because we were hoping it would come back on Tuesday,” Self said. “We live in a trailer so it got pretty cold, less than 40 degrees.”

But estimates for when power would be restored changed every time she checked—from 8 p.m. Tuesday, to no estimate at all, to 8 p.m. tonight and back to no estimate.

Self and her husband went to the shelter to charge their phones and ended up staying overnight, along with 16 other county residents.