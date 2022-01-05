Warming centers open in Fredericksburg region for residents without power

By Tuesday afternoon, thousands of area residents were well into their second full day without power after a destructive winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow and ice on the region.
Some of those without power found refuge in emergency warming centers opened by local counties and Fredericksburg.
Mable Self and her husband went to King George County’s shelter, located at the Citizens Center, when it opened at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
They lost power to their trailer on Monday morning about 9 a.m.
“We stayed there Monday night because we were hoping it would come back on Tuesday,” Self said. “We live in a trailer so it got pretty cold, less than 40 degrees.”
But estimates for when power would be restored changed every time she checked—from 8 p.m. Tuesday, to no estimate at all, to 8 p.m. tonight and back to no estimate.
Self and her husband went to the shelter to charge their phones and ended up staying overnight, along with 16 other county residents.
They were still there Wednesday afternoon and were warm but worried about Self’s father, who refused to come to the shelter with them, as well as their pets—a dachshund, a Jack Russell terrier, two cats and a rescued box turtle named Misty.
“Three days without power and she needs a heat lamp,” Self said. “We’re extremely worried about her right now.”
King George Fire Chief David Moody said the shelter will stay open “until there is no more need.”
“We’re taking it on day-by-day basis,” he said. “A lot depends on the status of power and accessibility.”
On Wednesday afternoon, there were 13 Fredericksburg residents at the warming center at James Monroe High School—eight adults and five children.
“The homes these families live in should have their power restored by the end of the day, per Dominion Energy,” said Brenda Martin, special assistant to the City Manager. “If we need to keep the center open because power is not restored, we have the ability to do that.”
The Mayfield neighborhood in Fredericksburg also opened a warming center for its residents in the Community Center.
City Councilman Chuck Frye said there are about 100 neighborhood residents without power.
Stafford County—where about 70 percent of the county lost power Monday—created a makeshift warming station Tuesday afternoon at Stafford High School, where they offered blankets, water and snacks.
At 10 p.m., the station closed and became an emergency shelter, where county officials say a very limited number of cots will be available through the night.
“They’re for those who truly need a place to stay, those who are truly stranded,” said Andrew Spence, county communications director. “We’re asking people to stay at home and stay in place.”
On Wednesday morning, Spence said 90 people stayed at the shelter overnight. Most of those had left by late morning and Spence said the county is working on moving those who remain into a hotel.
He said Stafford will pay for hotel accommodations for people “temporarily, until they can get their situation in a better place.”
Spotsylvania spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said 39 people stayed at the county’s warming center Tuesday night. The shelter opened Monday night at the school division’s maintenance building.
In Caroline County, five people stayed overnight at the county’s emergency shelter in the school annex building in Bowling Green, Maj. Scott Moser with the Caroline Sheriff’s Office said.
Caroline moved its warming shelter to the Community Services Center in Milford on Wednesday night. Moser said they moved it so the center will be closer to where the majority of residents still without power live.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, about 25,000 Dominion customers were still without power. About 20,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were in the dark, as were about 1,400 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers and 1,200 Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative customers.
