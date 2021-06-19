County, residents seek improvements to Harrison Road

At a recent public hearing for a proposed neighborhood rezoning off Harrison Road in Spotsylvania County, several residents told the Board of Supervisors the two-lane stretch of the road has too much traffic and is dangerous.
One woman said her property is on what others were calling dead man’s curve and recently had a fence and four trees destroyed in crashes. Other residents whose properties face the road or who live in neighborhoods along Harrison also talked about crashes and difficulty pulling out onto the road.
Several supervisors agreed, saying Harrison Road improvements have long been needed. The board tabled the rezoning request for a 110, single-family home neighborhood on property near the Interstate 95 overpass. The board will again hear the request at its meeting Tuesday.
Most speakers had no problem with the proposed development itself; they instead focused on the road, a winding stretch with both two-lane and four-lane sections that has become a popular “cut-through” to avoid congestion on State Route 3.
Crash data indicates Harrison is one of the riskier roads to travel compared with similar and/or nearby roads in the county.
Between 2015 and June 15, 2021, there were 446 crashes along Harrison Road, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles records. That total is more than eight other comparable and nearby county roads, including Leavells Road (337), Tidewater Trail (304) and the county portion of Lafayette Boulevard (254).
Crashes on Harrison also led to the most injuries among the nine roads. The road’s 206 crashes outpaced Tidewater Trail (150) and Leavells (140).
A VDOT crash map for 2017–19 shows a fairly even split of crashes between the two-lane and four-lane sections of Harrison Road. The data, which excluded intersections, showed 72 crashes along the two-lane section and 63 on the wider stretch.
The only crash category Harrison failed to rank No. 1 among the nine roads was fatalities. Two people died in crashes on Harrison, both in 2015. Brock Road crashes led to eight deaths, followed by River Road’s three.
Stephen Haynes, VDOT Fredericksburg District planning manager, said the two-lane stretch of Harrison at this point appears to handle traffic adequately.
“However,” he added, “should growth continue at the historic rate or increase, a threshold will likely be crossed at which a two-lane highway will no longer be adequate. All this to say that, in the future, congestion mitigation could become a need and safety needs will likely increase if traffic volumes continue to grow.”
Haynes pointed out the highest-ranked needs for the two-lane segment, according to the state’s mid- and long-term transportation plan, include bike usage, transit options, pedestrian safety and general safety, primarily focused on the section between Kingswood Boulevard and U.S. 1.
Improvements have come in phases over the years, with one of the most recent being the addition of lanes and pedestrian crossings at the Harrison/U.S. 1 intersection.
Similar work is going to be done at the Salem Church/Leavells intersection, where a Wawa and 7–Eleven will be built.
The proposed neighborhood and the stores are not the only planned development along Harrison. Crews have cleared and are moving earth at the recently approved Harrison Village subdivision, not far from the Salem Church/Leavells intersection.
Some work has been completed and more is planned for Harrison. VDOT recently repaved and slightly widened a portion of the two-lane section of the road.
There also are plans to improve the Salem Church and Leavells intersection with new turn lanes. The $6.1-million intersection project garnered state funding through Virginia’s Smart Scale program, which prioritizes transportation projects across the commonwealth. But the cost increased after the Board of Supervisors approved the Wawa and 7–Eleven, which required the addition of dual left-turn lanes.
The residential developers seeking the rezoning have offered $400,000 to help pay for the intersection work and to help with future “transportation improvements,” according to a staff report. The developers also plan to add turn lanes at the neighborhood entrance.
Several members of the Board of Supervisors zeroed in on Harrison Road during the May 25 public hearing.
“This road is a mess,” Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said. “We need to improve Harrison.”
Yakabouski said the road should have been improved a long time ago.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin pointed out that the county has sought Smart Scale funding to widen Harrison to four lanes, but those efforts have failed.
Building a new, wider I–95 overpass and widening Harrison from the bridge to the Salem Church/Leavells intersection carried an $86 million price tag, according to the 2018 Smart Scale application.
Paul Agnello, Spotsylvania’s assistant director of transportation, told the board the county is working on acquiring right-of-way, but lacks money for the project. He said the county might be able to tie the project in with a possible widening of I–95 through Smart Scale.
The best case scenario in that case, he said, would lead to a widened Harrison between I–95 and the Salem Church/Leavells intersection—which includes the area where the new subdivision is proposed—in five or six years.
