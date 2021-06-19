County, residents seek improvements to Harrison Road

At a recent public hearing for a proposed neighborhood rezoning off Harrison Road in Spotsylvania County, several residents told the Board of Supervisors the two-lane stretch of the road has too much traffic and is dangerous.

One woman said her property is on what others were calling dead man’s curve and recently had a fence and four trees destroyed in crashes. Other residents whose properties face the road or who live in neighborhoods along Harrison also talked about crashes and difficulty pulling out onto the road.

Several supervisors agreed, saying Harrison Road improvements have long been needed. The board tabled the rezoning request for a 110, single-family home neighborhood on property near the Interstate 95 overpass. The board will again hear the request at its meeting Tuesday.

Most speakers had no problem with the proposed development itself; they instead focused on the road, a winding stretch with both two-lane and four-lane sections that has become a popular “cut-through” to avoid congestion on State Route 3.

Crash data indicates Harrison is one of the riskier roads to travel compared with similar and/or nearby roads in the county.