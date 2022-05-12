County to share plans for North Stafford sidewalk during citizen information meeting

Stafford residents will have an opportunity to review the county’s preliminary design plans for a nearly $1.4 million stretch of sidewalk in North Stafford during a citizen information meeting next week.

Initial plans call for the construction of a 5-foot-wide, 1,200-foot-long sidewalk between Juggins Road Connector and Pike Place that also includes accessible sidewalk ramps, marked crosswalks, stormwater management improvements and road resurfacing.

County spokesman Andrew Spence said the new sidewalk will connect to an existing sidewalk near the Staffordboro commuter lot to provide pedestrian access directly to Garrisonville Road. He also said construction is expected to begin in spring 2025 and will be completed the same year.

The public meeting begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, 120 Juggins Road. Written comments related to the project can also be sent to Tom Washington, Capital Projects Transportation Project Manager, Post Office Box 339, Stafford, VA 22555-0339, or by email to twashington@staffordcountyva.gov. Written comments must be submitted by May 23.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

