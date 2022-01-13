Couple die from injuries suffered in Route 3 crash near Spotsylvania Towne Centre

A married couple died after a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre much of Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies and fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the crash near the Bragg Road intersection shortly after 11 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office Maj. Troy Skebo. Eastbound Route 3 remained closed until 7 p.m.

According to the investigation so far, a commercial bucket truck was heading east on Route 3 when it entered the intersection and hit a Ford Fusion sedan. No details were available concerning the stop-light status or if the Ford turned onto the highway from a side street.

The Ford and bucket truck then struck a pair of Toyota pickup trucks in a westbound turn lane. The bucket truck then overturned and stopped in the median.

The Ford occupants, Larry G. Proffitt and Peggy L. Proffitt of Spotsylvania, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Peggy Proffitt, 76, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where she later died. Her husband, who was 75, was flown to the VCU Medical Center, where he died.