Couple rescues child who tumbled out of car onto Stafford roadway

Mark and Tawana Brown were heading home from a cookout Saturday evening when they noticed something unusual on the other side of Plantation Drive in southern Stafford County.
What at first looked to the Browns like a black bag in the road suddenly began to move. Then a little girl stood up and, amazingly, appeared unharmed after opening the car door and falling out of the moving vehicle as her mother made a left turn and headed toward U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road) on the four-lane divided roadway.
Mark Brown, who had just turned onto Plantation from U.S. 17, stopped his vehicle as Tawana Brown rushed to the 4-year-old child and removed her from danger. The Sheriff’s Office recognized the Browns on Sunday for their actions.
“It was kind of shocking to say the least,” Mark Brown said. “All we wanted to do was get home and relax. Thank God the child was not hurt and that there was not a car behind her when it happened.”
Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. The child’s mother stopped a short distance away after realizing what had happened and was released on a summons after being charged with a misdemeanor as the result of the incident.
While waiting for Deputy M.A. Pearce to respond to a 911 call, the Browns noticed there were two other children in the vehicle in car seats that were not secure and lacked shoulder straps.
Brown, who was with the couple’s own grandchildren, went home and returned with two child safety seats. He and his wife then showed the mother how to properly use them, Kimmitz said. They also showed her how to use the child safety locks.
Kimmitz said the Browns were presented with Sheriff’s Recognition Coins for their “compassionate actions.”
Kimmitz added that the Sheriff’s Office offers free car seat installation. Interested residents can call the Traffic Safety Unit at 540/658-4400 to schedule an appointment.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404