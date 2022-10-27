Court will permit Spotsylvania parents to refile their petition requesting judicial review of School Board

A judge on Thursday morning said he will allow two Spotsylvania County parents another shot at requesting judicial review of the School Board's hiring of Superintendent Mark Taylor.

During a brief hearing, Joseph Kirchgessner, the attorney representing plaintiffs Jeffrey Glazer and Christina Ramos, acknowledged that the petition as originally filed did not show that the plaintiffs have legal standing to obtain judicial review and said they could file an amending petition.

Glazer and Ramos did not have legal representation when they filed the petition Oct. 4.

Jeremy Capps, who is representing the School Board, filed a motion to dismiss the case, but after discussion with judge Ricardo Rigual, all parties agreed to allow Kirchgessner to file an amended complaint.

"We believe we have the facts to proceed if we can file again," Kirchgessner said. "We do have standing and we can prove it."

The amended complaint must be filed within 14 days and Capps then has 21 days to file a response.

The original complaint asked the court for injunctive relief in the form of prohibiting the hiring of Taylor, who is set to begin the job Nov. 1.

The delay means there is "no injunctive relief today," Kirchgessner said.