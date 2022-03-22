Courtland High School graduate talks about pending lawsuit against Spotsylvania School Board

Four days before her lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board will be heard in court, Makaila Keyes, 19, said she was feeling “pretty anxious and nervous” but also “very excited to see where things go.”

Keyes’s lawsuit alleges that School Board Chair Kirk Twigg, Vice Chair April Gillespie and members Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act multiple times during a board meeting Jan. 10.

Specifically, it alleges that Twigg broke FOIA laws by coming to the meeting with a “substantially and materially” altered agenda that had not been properly advertised for the public to inspect, by declaring and conducting “an unlawful closed meeting” and by entering into the meeting without first holding a vote.

The suit, which was filed Friday, March 18, alleges that the other three named members also broke FOIA laws when they followed Twigg into the closed meeting.

It asks for restitution in the form of fines of between $4,500 and $17,000 imposed on each of the named members, to be paid toward “educational purposes, such as educator and staff salaries, new school construction, building repairs, and the purchase of classroom supplies.”

The lawsuit is expected to be heard in Spotsylvania General District Court at 10 a.m. Friday, and win or lose, it is the first of multiple legal actions Keyes said she intends to bring against the School Board.

“There have been other FOIA violations and education law violations that I can pursue,” Keyes said Tuesday.

Her goal is not to be punitive, but to “bring back trust” between the Spotsylvania community and the School Board.

“I hope to open the line of communication among board members and between board members and the community,” Keyes said.

As a student at Courtland High School, Keyes was not aware of the School Board beyond knowing that one existed. She was busy with her classes, track, soccer and student organizations.

After graduating, Keyes stayed in touch with some of her teachers and that is how she learned in November, through Facebook, about the board’s vote to remove “sexually explicit” books from school libraries and comments made in public by Twigg and Abuismail in support of burning objectionable books.

“I reached out to say, ‘What can I do? This is wrong. What can I do to voice my opinion on the matter?’” Keyes recalled.

Her high school librarian suggested that she sign up to speak at the next School Board meeting, so she did.

“And that’s how I was first introduced to the School Board,” she said.

Since November, Keyes said she has been paying attention to the board. She said she watched the first meeting in January, during which Twigg was elected chair and Superintendent Scott Baker was fired without cause by a 4–3 vote.

“I was pretty much speechless,” Keyes said. “I thought, there is no way this is happening. I genuinely had no words. I was shocked and I didn’t think it was respectful to Dr. Baker, the way it was done.

“After that meeting is when I thought, we’re not being heard,” she said. “Talking is not working. We’re speaking, but conversations are not being had. So what more can I physically do?”

Keyes said she asked around and found out she could bring a lawsuit alleging FOIA violations. It didn’t seem like anyone else was going to, so she decided that she would.

Since the lawsuit was announced and filed last week, critical voices have claimed that because Keyes is young, she must not be acting on her own.

Keyes has addressed that criticism in social media posts, saying she is bringing the lawsuit of her own volition.

She said the criticism is “discouraging” and “insulting.”

“They’re saying I’m too articulate and these can’t be the words of a 19-year-old,” she said. “The only thing I can say is, this is me, there’s no script. This is coming straight from the heart. No wonder no one wants to speak out, because when they do, it’s not heard.”

Since the lawsuit was announced, Keyes said she has heard from many Courtland students and would welcome input from other county students.

“I have an open line of communication,” she said. “I would love to hear the concerns of other students so I can make sure what I’m doing is representing them in the best way I can. I just want everyone to know that I am doing what I think is best for the students and the administrators, teachers, bus drivers, custodians, paras—all the educators.”

