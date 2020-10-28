Courtland High School students' podcast reflects what life is like for teens during the pandemic

Pins was interviewed as a parent of a 2020 senior and said she got emotional talking about how her son never got to play varsity soccer or participate in a traditional high school graduation ceremony.

“It’s very emotional,” she said. “We found that anyone with kids would not even realize how long they had just talked.”

Upcoming episodes will tell stories of surviving the spring’s stay-at-home order and transitioning from virtual school to a hybrid of virtual and in-person school.

“We invited Massaponax students to record their stories of what the first week of [hybrid] school was like and then we’ll compare Courtland and Massaponax,” said co-host Defrancisco. “Was it the same? Was it different? Were there the same problems?”

Potential subjects for future episodes include mask-wearing, the loss of sports and activities and the experience of students in the Commonwealth Governor’s School.

Hayden said it has been therapeutic for students and the greater Courtland community to have a chance to talk through their feelings about the pandemic and realize they are not alone.