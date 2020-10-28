Courtland High School students' podcast reflects what life is like for teens during the pandemic

Julia Hayden and Alyssa Defrancisco learned that it doesn’t take much to get people talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve learned that all these people we’re interviewing—they all have something to say and they want to be heard,” Hayden said. “You don’t see that at first because you don’t ask, but when you bring things up, everyone has an opinion about it. Everyone just wants to be heard.”
Hayden and Defrancisco, seniors at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania, are the hosts of “The Perspective Paw,” a podcast developed by the students in the school’s marketing program.
Through the podcast, they hope to tell the story of what it’s like to be a teenager during a pandemic.
“Hopefully when they’re done, it’s kind of collectively everybody’s story,” said Jenee Pins, marketing coordinator and DECA club advisor.
Pins got the idea for a student podcast early in the pandemic, when she was walking a lot and listening to podcasts to relieve stress.
“I had this epiphany moment where I realized we’re living through history and this is important,” she said. “Years from now, people are going to want to know how it felt to be a person living through this. People love all that first-person stuff. Then I thought, ‘Wow, my DECA kids would make such a great podcast.’ ”
She also wanted to give them a chance to work on something special. Last year, the Courtland DECA club won a chance to compete internationally with a promotional campaign they developed, but they were unable to go because of the pandemic.
“That was a very sad day,” Pins said.
She pitched the podcast idea to Defrancisco and Hayden, who liked it. The trio then spent the summer brainstorming subjects, of which there is a seemingly endless list.
“There were so many firsts,” Hayden said. “No one our age has experienced anything like this. There are so many different stories to tell.”
The first episode of “The Perspective Paw,” which is out now, invited Courtland students and parents to talk about spring 2020 graduation ceremonies.
Support Local Journalism
“[The class of 2020] got graduation, but it was not what they thought it was going to be,” Pins said. “I was surprised at how many seniors wanted their story told.”
One student interviewed described her graduation ceremony as “sterile,” “lonely” and “four hours shorter than what it should have been,” though she applauded the school for putting together what ceremony it could under the circumstances.
Pins was interviewed as a parent of a 2020 senior and said she got emotional talking about how her son never got to play varsity soccer or participate in a traditional high school graduation ceremony.
“It’s very emotional,” she said. “We found that anyone with kids would not even realize how long they had just talked.”
Upcoming episodes will tell stories of surviving the spring’s stay-at-home order and transitioning from virtual school to a hybrid of virtual and in-person school.
“We invited Massaponax students to record their stories of what the first week of [hybrid] school was like and then we’ll compare Courtland and Massaponax,” said co-host Defrancisco. “Was it the same? Was it different? Were there the same problems?”
Potential subjects for future episodes include mask-wearing, the loss of sports and activities and the experience of students in the Commonwealth Governor’s School.
Hayden said it has been therapeutic for students and the greater Courtland community to have a chance to talk through their feelings about the pandemic and realize they are not alone.
“It’s good because we’ve all been home and thinking kind of about ourselves,” she said. “This is a perfect platform to let people express what’s going on in their head and in their lives and figure out what they’re going to do moving forward.”
Pins said about 35 students in the advanced marketing class are working on the podcast project—interviewing, recording and producing episodes, which will eventually come out weekly.
“I’m really proud of them,” Pins said. “They’ve researched, learned new software and really given it a lot of thought.”
She said that every interview collected for the project will be kept in the digital archives of the Spotsylvania County Museum, where together they will tell a broad community story of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids liked the idea that 50 years from now, they’ll be able to click on Alyssa’s interview about the lockdown,” Pins said.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.