COVID-19 case total tops 6,000 in Fredericksburg district
COVID-19 case total tops 6,000 in Fredericksburg district

The Rappahannock Area Health District started off a new week with a grim milestone: More than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began in March.

Monday’s report included 18 new cases and an overall total of 6,017. That included 2,420 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,328 in Stafford County; 585 in Fredericksburg; 414 in Caroline County; and 270 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, Culpeper County saw a larger than normal increase on Monday—34 new daily cases for a total of 1,374. There also have been 1,084 cases in Fauquier County; 402 in Orange County; and 337 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 904 new cases and two new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 174,275 cases and 3,581 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

