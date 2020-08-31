COVID-19 cases in the Fredericksburg region increase by 66 over the weekend, one new death

There were 66 new cases—and one new death—associated with COVID-19 reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District over the weekend for a cumulative total of 4,425 cases and 62 deaths. That included 1,793 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,691 in Stafford County; 479 in Fredericksburg; 261 in Caroline County; and 201 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 8.8 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average, which is 7.4 percent. In the local health district, there have been 50,886 tests given for COVID-19 since March.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,113 cases in Culpeper County; 756 in Fauquier County; 262 in Orange County; and 223 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 2,155 new cases and 19 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 119,747 cases and 2,569 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Cathy Dyson
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.