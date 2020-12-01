COVID-19 cases jump again in Fredericksburg area; death toll reaches 98

Another local death has been reported and positive COVID-19 cases have spiked again, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District’s Tuesday report.

The update reported 85 new cases, bringing to 8,281 the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district.

Monday’s COVID-related death was a white woman, at least 80 years old, from King George County. She is the 98th person reported to have died from the virus in the district since March.

Tuesday’s positive cases more than doubled Monday’s 37 and mirrored the high weekend numbers. On Saturday, the district reported 142 new positive cases, followed by 73 more on Sunday, amounting to more new cases than the area had accumulated in entire weeks last month.

The total positive cases in the district included 3,330 people in Stafford County; 3,185 in Spotsylvania County; 708 in Fredericksburg; 634 in Caroline County; and 424 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 2,245 people in Culpeper County with positive results; 1,518 in Fauquier County; 605 in Orange County; and 443 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,228 new cases and four new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 240,063 people with confirmed cases and 4,093 deaths associated with COVID-19 since March.

