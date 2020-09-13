COVID-19 cases rise by 85 over the weekend in the Fredericksburg region

There were 85 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District over the weekend for a cumulative total of 4,907 cases. That included 2,011 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,858 in Stafford County; 515 in Fredericksburg; 299 in Caroline County; and 224 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 7.6 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s just slightly higher than the state average, which is 7.5 percent. In the local health district, there have been 56,679 tests given for COVID-19 since March.
No new local deaths have been reported since Sept. 4.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,1,59 cases in Culpeper County; 861 in Fauquier County; 284 in Orange County; and 238 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 2,174 new cases and 13 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 133,814 cases and 2,724 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Cathy Dyson
