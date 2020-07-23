A Stafford County woman in her 80s or older has become the 49th COVID-19 fatality in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The woman is the seventh person of Latino heritage to die in the local district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. A more specific age range isn’t listed because the state health department classifies the oldest category of residents as 80-plus.
Her death illustrates why the state tracks COVID-19 cases and fatalities by race as well as gender and age—which is to identify groups hardest hit by the virus. Across Virginia, Latinos make up about 9 percent of the population but account for 41 percent of all cases and 11.5 percent of deaths statewide.
The rates are even higher in the local health district, where Latinos represent 46 percent of cases and 14.3 percent of deaths. While the race or ethnicity of all those who died from the novel coronavirus is known—because health officials looked at death certificates and then entered the necessary data into the state website—the same wasn’t true of case numbers. Locally, ethnicity wasn’t reported for 29 percent of the cases, or 829 people who got sick.
In previous stories about the higher prevalence of Spanish speakers with the virus, Sue Smith, who works with Latinos through LUCHA Ministries, has said that immigrant families typically include workers with jobs in the service industry, meaning they can’t work from home. Social distancing becomes difficult because several families may live under one roof and share bathrooms and kitchens.
In addition, immigrants who aren’t documented lack health insurance, which may make it difficult to get tested. This week, Smith said LUCHA and other partnering agencies have learned that even offers of free tests by a nationwide pharmacy chain don’t apply if Latinos don’t have a form of identification.
Smith said CVS Pharmacy had refused the free test to a Latino who didn’t have a Social Security number or driver’s license. A corporate spokesperson said CVS follows requirements of the Department of Health and Human Services, which will not reimburse for virus tests unless proper identification is provided.
Smith said she took two of her clients to another local clinic, where employees said “they’d worry about reimbursement later, that their corporate offices said it was more important to offer testing than to worry who was going to pay for it.” Both Latinos tested positive for the virus, she said.
“The Latinos I know who’ve been tested are trying to limit the spread of the virus and quarantine, if necessary,” Smith added. “They want to be responsible and to keep their friends, neighbors and family safe.”
Local health officials are planning to offer more free community testing, especially in Spanish-speaking neighborhoods, said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson. At the health district’s events, participants don’t need to show any identification, only provide their name and contact information so they can be reached for results.
“It’s definitely a goal of ours because we’re still seeing high rates of cases among the Latino community,” Balmes–John said.
But because the Virginia National Guard is ending its COVID-19 testing at the end of July, the local health district doesn’t have the personnel to administer the tests and is making other arrangements, she said.
Health officials also are looking for ways to reach out to local communities of Latinos, perhaps through churches that could help spread the news of upcoming testing events.
