COVID-19 claims Stafford woman in her 40s

The death of a Stafford County woman in her 40s was reported on Saturday, making her the fourth person in that age group to die from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The woman was Hispanic, according to state data, and among 10 Latinos who have died from the virus in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. To date, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 94 people in the local health district.

Since the pandemic begin, there have been a disproportionate number of Latinos who have tested positive, been hospitalized or died—locally and across Virginia and the nation. State and health officials have suggested there are a number of reasons for the higher rates, such as the fact that immigrant workers often live in households with several families and aren’t able to maintain social distancing. In addition, many Latinos are essential workers who have to report to jobs at restaurants and hotels, grocery stores and construction sites, and don’t have the option to work from home.

In the local health district, Latinos represent 11 percent of the estimated population in the local health district, yet they’ve made up 31 percent of COVID-19 cases, 28 percent of hospitalizations and 11 percent of deaths, according to state data.