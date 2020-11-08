COVID-19 claims Stafford woman in her 40s

The death of a Stafford County woman in her 40s was reported on Saturday, making her the fourth person in that age group to die from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The woman was Hispanic, according to state data, and among 10 Latinos who have died from the virus in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. To date, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 94 people in the local health district.
Since the pandemic begin, there have been a disproportionate number of Latinos who have tested positive, been hospitalized or died—locally and across Virginia and the nation. State and health officials have suggested there are a number of reasons for the higher rates, such as the fact that immigrant workers often live in households with several families and aren’t able to maintain social distancing. In addition, many Latinos are essential workers who have to report to jobs at restaurants and hotels, grocery stores and construction sites, and don’t have the option to work from home.
In the local health district, Latinos represent 11 percent of the estimated population in the local health district, yet they’ve made up 31 percent of COVID-19 cases, 28 percent of hospitalizations and 11 percent of deaths, according to state data.
In an update on the virus last week, Dr. Wade Kartchner, who directs the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, offered some interesting comments on Latino cases and how the rates have been changing. He oversees a district that includes Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties and noted a significant “run of COVID-19 illnesses” in the Hispanic community soon after the pandemic began.
In April and May, two-thirds of district cases were among Spanish speakers, and like others, he cited “their unique living situations or work that compelled them to continue during the lockdown.”
Support Local Journalism
But since the spring, the dynamic has changed, and a new trend has emerged. Currently, one-third of new cases are among Hispanics while the bulk has shifted to other demographic groups, Kartchner said.
Case investigations have revealed that more people are getting infected from large gatherings such as Halloween parties, after-school get-togethers in the high school crowd and birthday parties.
“Many of these cases could have been avoided with a modicum of common sense and caution,” the health director said. “As opposed to the earlier outbreak, where people couldn’t follow recommendations, what we have now is a situation where people won’t follow recommendations.”
Rappahannock Area Health District officials have expressed the same concerns, especially as local cases and hospitalizations are increasing, mirroring state and nationwide trends.
Over the weekend, 95 new cases were reported, and new daily cases have been on the rise for more than two weeks, which indicates increased community spread of the virus, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
In the midst of all the new cases, she wanted to remind people who have been tested for the virus that recommendations call for them to stay home until they receive results. “This can make a huge difference in the number of people that you may unintentionally expose,” she said.
Likewise, those who are identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 should quarantine at home for a full 14 days.
“Even if you receive a negative test result early in this window, you could still go on to become infectious or develop symptoms later,” Balmes–John said. “This is important for individuals as well as employers to keep in mind, so that they can plan accordingly and protect the health of those around them.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.