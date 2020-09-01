COVID-19 claims two at Woodmont, bringing Fredericksburg-area death toll to 64

COVID-19 has brought death to a fifth long-term care facility in the Fredericksburg region.
Two residents at Woodmont Healthcare Center in Stafford County have died from the virus, according to Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the two residents that passed away,” he wrote in an email.
As of Tuesday evening, 13 residents and seven staff members at Woodmont had tested positive. The virus outbreak was reported to the Virginia Department of Health on Aug. 22, but didn’t show up on the state website until four days later. Likewise, Tuesday’s tally did not include either death or an updated case count; it showed only seven people at Woodmont with the virus.
During the pandemic, Woodmont has followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—and “in many cases, have gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time,” Feifer said.
The nursing home screens residents and patients for symptoms three times a day and screens and takes the temperature of all staff entering the building. All staff members are required to wear personal protective equipment, and all outside medical appointments have been canceled, except for those which are medically necessary, such as dialysis and chemotherapy.
Visits have been restricted, but families are able to participate in FaceTime calls with their loved ones. The staff also keeps patients and family members updated on the virus status through regular video conference calls, Feifer said.
Woodmont marks the 15th virus outbreak among long-term care facilities in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Two outbreaks were at small, group-type homes for mentally disabled adults, but the rest have been at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
The 15 outbreaks account for more than 250 cases and 29 of the area’s 64 deaths.
As cases in the health district have increased, so have outbreaks at facilities that house the most vulnerable populations.
“Long-term care facilities are part of our community,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district, “and one of the best things that we all can do to protect the health of residents of these facilities is to follow precautions ourselves through wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing our hands.”
As of Tuesday, there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the local health district for a cumulative total of 4,489 cases. That included 1,824 cases in Spotsylvania; 1,717 in Stafford; 482 in Fredericksburg; 264 in Caroline County; and 202 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,122 cases in Culpeper County; 770 in Fauquier County; 264 in Orange County; and 224 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,021 new cases and 32 new deaths for a cumulative total of 121,615 cases and 2,612 deaths associated with COVID-19.
