COVID-19 claims two at Woodmont, bringing Fredericksburg-area death toll to 64

COVID-19 has brought death to a fifth long-term care facility in the Fredericksburg region.

Two residents at Woodmont Healthcare Center in Stafford County have died from the virus, according to Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of the two residents that passed away,” he wrote in an email.

As of Tuesday evening, 13 residents and seven staff members at Woodmont had tested positive. The virus outbreak was reported to the Virginia Department of Health on Aug. 22, but didn’t show up on the state website until four days later. Likewise, Tuesday’s tally did not include either death or an updated case count; it showed only seven people at Woodmont with the virus.

During the pandemic, Woodmont has followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—and “in many cases, have gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time,” Feifer said.