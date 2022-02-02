COVID-19 death toll continues to climb locally, statewide

Most of the deaths being added to the state tally in coming days occurred in December and January, according to the state. While health officials try to stay “as up to date as possible so we can have accurate information in real time,” that’s not always possible, said Lindsay Taylor, COVID-19 data manager with the local health district.

“In situations of surge, sometimes this is out of our control,” she said.

The volume of new cases reported since the holidays illustrate how difficult it was to keep pace. On Jan. 4, there were 1,731 new cases reported in a single day in the local health district. That set a pandemic record.

Cases have fallen since then, and were less than 300 per day for Tuesday and Wednesday. Likewise, people being treated for COVID in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals dropped from a pandemic high of 215 patients on Jan. 13 to 103 people on Tuesday, according to the RAHD.