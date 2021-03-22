COVID-19 deaths dropping in Virginia

For three consecutive days, Virginia has reported fewer than 15 deaths a day due to COVID-19.
Numbers that low for several days in a row haven’t been seen for months. And, they’re a sharp contrast to what was posted earlier in the month, when state officials reported a staggering 383 deaths in one day alone—March 3.
The lower death numbers come as Virginia is averaging about 1,450 new virus cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,300 new daily cases. Trends are different in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. It’s averaging about 41 new cases a day, down from last week’s seven-day average of 50 new cases a day, according to state data.
Nationwide, case numbers seem to have plateaued, although 15 states are reporting increasing rates and national health officials worry that gatherings during spring break could bring about a fourth surge in COVID-19 cases.
Through early March, Virginia was still dealing with the fallout from the third surge in cases, which started Nov. 1 when the weather turned colder and forced more gatherings inside. Then came holiday gatherings, and weeks later, deaths followed.
Because there so many fatalities in January and February, medical providers weren’t able to file the necessary paperwork on death certificates in a timely fashion, according to state officials.
It took weeks to work through the backlog, and once that was done, state officials embarked on another review: making sure the state’s deaths met the criteria to be classified as caused by COVID-19. An “extensive review” conducted by the Virginia Department of Health determined that 99 deaths—less than 1 percent of the state’s more than 10,000 fatalities—did not meet the COVID-19 criteria and were removed from the state total.
One of the deaths taken off the list was a Stafford County resident, but that was a duplicate form, according to local health officials.
To date, 245 local residents and 10,127 Virginians have died from COVID-19. Both locally and statewide, nine of every 10 people who died were age 60 or older.
Deaths are divided more equally statewide between men and women, but in the local health district, males have accounted for almost six of every 10 deaths.
Also, the local health district has seen a higher percentage of whites and Latinos die from the virus than the state total, probably because the population makeup differs. Locally, white residents make up 69 percent of COVID-19 deaths compared with 64 percent statewide, and Latinos represent 8 percent of local fatalities compared with 6.6 percent statewide.
Blacks and Asians or Pacific Islanders have died at higher rates statewide than locally. Blacks account for one of every four deaths in Virginia and one of every five deaths in the local health district. Asians or those of Pacific Islander heritage represent almost 4 percent of state deaths and 3 percent of local deaths.
Across Virginia and the nation, people of color have tested positive, been hospitalized and died at higher rates than their white counterparts. The social disparities involved, particularly as officials attempt to reach communities of color with the COVID-19 vaccine, will be discussed this Tuesday, March 23, during a Facebook live event sponsored by the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Congressman Rob Wittman, Virginia Del. Joshua Cole and the Rev. L. Tremayne Lacey of the United Faith Christian Ministry will be part of the Fireside Chat called “Social Disparities and Accessibility of the COVID-19 Vaccine.” It’s planned at 1:30 p.m. on the local health district’s Facebook page.
