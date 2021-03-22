COVID-19 deaths dropping in Virginia

It took weeks to work through the backlog, and once that was done, state officials embarked on another review: making sure the state’s deaths met the criteria to be classified as caused by COVID-19. An “extensive review” conducted by the Virginia Department of Health determined that 99 deaths—less than 1 percent of the state’s more than 10,000 fatalities—did not meet the COVID-19 criteria and were removed from the state total.

One of the deaths taken off the list was a Stafford County resident, but that was a duplicate form, according to local health officials.

To date, 245 local residents and 10,127 Virginians have died from COVID-19. Both locally and statewide, nine of every 10 people who died were age 60 or older.

Deaths are divided more equally statewide between men and women, but in the local health district, males have accounted for almost six of every 10 deaths.

Also, the local health district has seen a higher percentage of whites and Latinos die from the virus than the state total, probably because the population makeup differs. Locally, white residents make up 69 percent of COVID-19 deaths compared with 64 percent statewide, and Latinos represent 8 percent of local fatalities compared with 6.6 percent statewide.