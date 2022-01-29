COVID-19 deaths 'heartbreaking' for Fredericksburg-area families and communities

The Rev. Dwight Hargrove Sr. of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spotsylvania has seen the same. The younger brother of a member—a man who ran 12 miles every morning—died from COVID-19 after he and his wife got infected, the pastor said.

The wife recovered, but the husband, who “was in the best of health,” Hargrove said, died about two days after he was hospitalized.

“With any death, it always has an impact on your community because it’s a loss to a family, it’s a circle that’s broken,” the pastor said. But deaths from COVID-19 “seem to be spiraling because some of the community are not taking this seriously. There’s this laissez-faire attitude, that it’s not gonna touch me or if it does, I can bounce back.”

Boggs also acknowledges the denial, that people seem to think it won’t happen to them.

“Unfortunately, it does,” he said.

Meg Pemberton is a geriatric care manager who runs ElderCare Connections, a business that offers solutions for the elderly. Her family, friends and almost everyone she meets through work share stories about COVID losses, but as with the others, not all have been older people.