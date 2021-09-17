COVID-19 forced cancellation of Spotsylvania supervisors meeting

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors had to cancel Tuesday’s scheduled meeting because it lacked a quorum, but it wasn’t clear what caused the cancellation.

Aside from noting that the seven-member board wouldn’t have the required four members to hold the meeting, no reason was given when the county announced the cancellation on Monday.

At least part of the reason for the cancellation was that two board members had contracted COVID-19 and one was quarantined because of close contact to someone with the virus.

The county declined to comment on the situation Friday.

“The county respectfully declines to comment on the health status of any of its employees or members of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis wrote in an email.

Two supervisors said they were told of positive COVID-19 cases among board members.

Other supervisors either could not be reached or declined to talk on the record about the virus cases.

The supervisors who contracted the virus appear to have recovered.