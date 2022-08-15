COVID-19 has reduced overall hospitalizations statewide

Every time there’s a surge in COVID-19 cases, news reports talk about the number of people hospitalized because there’s the fear that virus patients will overwhelm the system, particularly intensive care units with limited beds.

While those spaces may have been filled to capacity—and then some—in the past, particularly after the omicron spike earlier this year, hospitalizations overall have remained lower than before the pandemic began, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

Data released Monday by David Vaamonde, VHHA’s vice president of data and analytics, spanned March 2020 through March 2022 and doesn’t cover more recent months. However, it showed that 195,476 patients were treated for an assortment of health issues during the first three months of this year. That was 11% less than the same timeframe in 2019, before the virus started making the news.

Admissions dropped off in March 2020 when COVID-19 first hit the American landscape, officials issued stay-at-home orders and hospitals postponed elective surgeries. They’ve started to come up some since then, Vaamonde said, but overall numbers still remain lower. From March 2020 to March 2022, there’s been a 6.8% average cumulative decrease in hospital patients, according to data.

About one of every 10 patients treated in Virginia in the first three months of 2022 had COVID-19, according to data. They accounted for 20,697 inpatient hospital stays and 56,761 visits to emergency departments.

COVID-19 also has lengthened how much time people spend in the hospital, Vaamonde said. Stays lasted an average of 8.6 days in spring 2020, but 10.5 days in spring 2022.

“This leads to a huge increase in the number of patient days when computed across almost 900,000 hospitalizations a year,” he said.

Those hospitalized with COVID also have tended to have other chronic conditions including high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, anemia and obesity.

The few areas where hospitalizations have remained constant—or grown—focus on the happiest of times to the worst of them. Women have still been going to the hospital to have babies, and hospitals have continued to treat various burns and traumas.

Health care facilities also are seeing more alcohol and drug use and more issues with mental health disorders, Vaamonde said. There were times in summer 2021 when up to 350 people per week were seeking hospital care across the state for substance abuse or mental health issues. Before the pandemic, the highest weekly total was about 275 patients, according to data.

There are about eight categories of ailments that were impacted by the pandemic shutdown and still haven’t recovered, Vaamonde said. They include diseases related to the blood, breasts, immune disorders, digestive systems, ear, nose and throat, reproductive systems, skeletal and tissue systems.

Since the pandemic began, 103,717 people have been hospitalized in Virginia. All but 5,209 of them lived in the state.

In the first summer of the pandemic, people of color made up 61% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, but that rate has flip-flopped since then. By the first three months of this year, white patients made up 62% of the total.

The average age of a patient hospitalized with COVID in Virginia is 68.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, 1,593 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state dashboard.

As of Friday, there were 38 people being treated for virus symptoms in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals, according to the RAHD.