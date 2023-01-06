COVID-19 impacting local hospital, staff and patients

Mary Washington Hospital is dealing with a double-edged sword in terms of COVID-19: It has a high number of patients who require a lot of care and a shortage of workers to provide it, because they’ve also got the virus.

Since Dec. 1, at least 100 associates at Mary Washington have tested positive for COVID, said Dr. Stephen Mandell, senior medical director. The Fredericksburg hospital has treated the bulk of local virus patients since the pandemic began in March 2020 — and also has seen doctors, nurses and therapists leave the field as part of the national shortage of health-care workers.

“When you’re working with razor-thin staffing, every associate that may not be well and can’t come in for a day or two impacts the whole,” Mandell said. “It kind of magnifies the staffing crisis.”

Various other viral illnesses have sickened hospital staff and the public alike, he said. “But by far and away, it seems to be COVID.”

Across Virginia, 1,101 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard. That number surpasses daily hospitalization rates in late February 2022, when the state and nation was coming off COVID-19’s worst, and deadliest, surge of cases.

Mandell often cites those horrible times last January, when Mary Washington treated more than 200 COVID patients in 10 days and “dozens and dozens” of people died.

“We don’t expect that to happen” this January, he said, as case numbers have not climbed as dramatically.

As of Wednesday, there were 35 people hospitalized at Mary Washington, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, according to data from the Rappahannock Area Health District. Seven of the patients were in intensive care.

The last time the RAHD posted hospitalization numbers, on Dec. 15, there were 30 people hospitalized and six in the ICU.

Figures for the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have been difficult to acquire as a result of ongoing changes to the Virginia Department of Health website.

Even Erin Perkins, the health district’s COVID-19 response team coordinator, was unable to get weekly case updates as she said her team is “still navigating” the most recent changes made to the state dashboards in late December.

Hospitalization rates have remained fairly consistent since the first of December “which is what we hope to see,” Perkins said. However, COVID’s transmission rate was listed as high in every locality this week and its community level, which indicates the impact the virus is having on hospitals and the health-care system in general, was rated medium to high in the region.

It’s been climbing since November and is in line with what communities across the state and nation are experiencing, Perkins said.

“It is not too surprising due to increased travel and indoor gatherings during the holidays,” she said.

Mandell also wanted to remind people that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, as much as society wishes that it would. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data shows 470,699 new cases and 2,731 new deaths per week throughout the United States.

“When you pause for a second, you think, that’s a big deal,” Mandell said. “It’s still a pretty significant number.”

Still, there is room for the kind of “extremely positive” sentiments expressed recently by Dr. Jorge Dolajan, a pulmonologist at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He also has treated the respiratory issue since the beginning but believes it’s “an entirely different environment” than previous years because the vaccine and antiviral treatments have weakened the virus.

New omicron strains have not responded to monoclonal antibodies the way they did in the early going because they targeted a specific strain of virus, according to a recent report in Becker’s Hospital Review. One expert compared the former antibody treatment to creating a key for a lock that keeps changing. Others said the way subvariants are named so similarly makes it seem the virus hasn’t mutated all that much, but it has.

“These new strains are pretty complex,” Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the America Public Health Association, said in the Becker’s report.

The mutations can make the virus more contagious or more lethal, but they also impact the effectiveness of drugs used to treat them, Benjamin said.

As always, health officials pointed to measures people can take to protect themselves including keeping current with vaccines and boosters, washing hands regularly and staying home when sick.

Mandell also suggested that people with other immune-related issues who are at higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19 wear a mask when they’re out in public.