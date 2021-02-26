COVID-19 impacts both young and old

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The five cases recently confirmed in the Richmond area are among 30 statewide since the pandemic began, according to the state department of health. In a press release, the state noted that increases in MIS-C cases coincide with surging COVID-19 cases, and that other states that saw spikes in virus cases also reported more children suffering from the inflammatory syndrome.

Any clinicians who are treating a child with the syndrome are urged to contact their local health district immediately, said Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner.

MIS-C is a relatively new condition, just as COVID-19 was a year ago, and reporting is limited to those under age 21. While it can be serious and even deadly, most children diagnosed have improved with treatment, according to the state.

“These cases serve as an important reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages,” said Dr. Tom Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District, where children recently were sickened with the syndrome.

Meanwhile, death reports continue for those at the opposite end of the spectrum. Of the six local deaths reported Friday, all were people age 60 and above who represented every locality in the local health district except Fredericksburg. Two were residents of long-term care facilities.