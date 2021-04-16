COVID-19 impacts hospitals, sends more in search of services for mental health, substance abuse

Even though more than 30,000 people went to Virginia emergency rooms or were admitted to hospitals last year to be treated for COVID-19, the overall number of patients statewide dropped significantly, as many others stayed away for fear of catching the virus.
Inpatient admissions fell by 10 percent and emergency room visits plunged by 30 percent in 2020, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
One of the few areas where patient numbers actually increased—not in spite of the pandemic, but perhaps because of it—involved people seeking help for drug and alcohol use and mental disorders brought on by substances. Those admissions rose by almost 4 percent statewide last year, according to VHHA.
Local counselors and program providers aren’t at all surprised. They’ve gotten requests for help from clients they’ve never seen before in the wake of shutdowns, layoffs and isolation brought on by the pandemic.
“We’ve had a record number of intakes as far as people seeking services for mental health and substance abuse, particularly with anxiety and depression due to the stress of worrying about illness, finances, child care and all the things that have gone with the pandemic,” said Jacque Kobuchi, director of clinical services with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
Between April 2020 and March 2021, her agency logged in 653 more clients for mental health services than during the previous 12-month period.
Almost everyone in society may have experienced anxiety to some degree because of the isolation and the lack of support from friends, family and co-workers, she said.
“But if you are already struggling financially or with housing or recovery and you add a pandemic on top of it, it’s compounded that much more,” Kobuchi said.
State figures on fatal drug overdoses speak to the toll. Even without data from the last three months of the year—because that hasn’t been reported yet—“2020 will be the worst year on record, by far, for fatal overdoses in Virginia,” according to the quarterly report from the chief medical examiner with the Virginia Department of Health.
From January to September, 1,702 Virginians died from overdoses of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin or prescription opioids, according to the report. That’s compared with 1,626 deaths in 2019, which was a 9.4 percent increase from the previous year.
Rosie Hobron, the statewide forensic epidemiologist, is predicting 2,242 total deaths from overdoses in 2020, based on numbers recorded from spring to fall last year. Her report said there had been an “enormous increase in fatal overdoses” since the national shutdown began.
Deaths from opioid drugs have captured local, state and national attention in recent years, but alcohol abuse has always been part of the landscape, Kobuchi said. Her colleague, Eleni McNeil, is the agency’s substance use services coordinator, and she’s also seen an increase—not just in the need for services, but for higher levels of care such as detoxing.
When people can’t talk face-to-face, they often turn to social media, and “alcohol has really been glorified through the pandemic as a coping mechanism,” Kobuchi said.
Facebook posts regularly tout that it may take a village to raise a child, but it will take a vineyard or ABC store to homeschool one.
“I think people are turning to alcohol to relieve the stress,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare. He said isolation, anxiety and even a little boredom because of a lack of normal activities have contributed to the mix.
“People are sitting at home, watching Netflix and drinking,” he said. “That’s unfortunate, but that is a reality.”
Newman said the health care system also has seen steep increases in emergency room visits for people with mental health and behavioral issues, ranging from children to adults.
Kathy Harkey, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia, said issues of anxiety and depression are ramped up “10 or 20 fold” for those with underlying mental illnesses. They’ve dealt with the ongoing concern about getting sick coupled with a loss of income and support from peers or counselors.
As things start to reopen, there’s the new anxiety of being around people again—after being told for more than a year to avoid gatherings because of the potential for getting the virus.
“Some people are afraid of reopening because they’ve self-isolated for so long,” Harkey said. “They’re anxious, have panic attacks, they are afraid they’re going to have to leave their home and go back out in the world to make a living. Some people are almost frozen, their fears are so great.”
Jeremy Burton, a peer recovery specialist, shares his experience of overcoming opioids with others in recovery. When the pandemic closed regular support-group meetings, he realized how much he relied on the gatherings and face-to-face meetings to keep him grounded. He was reaching out to and connecting with others, which helped him and them, and without the sessions, “a lot of my accountability was out the window,” Burton said.
As he thought about the initial shutdown, he remembered a woman, sober for seven years, who equated that kind of isolation to an addict going into a bad neighborhood.
“When I’m in my head too long and isolating,” Burton said, “that’s what it feels like to me.”
Telehealth and Zoom meetings have helped people get reconnected. Two of the four current support groups for substance abusers are “Zoom babies, born during the time of COVID-19,” he said. They’ve never been to a session in person.
One of the few good things that has come out of the pandemic is realizing virtual visits can get medical and mental health services to a lot of people who weren’t reached before, Harkey said. That’s provided they have internet access or even a quiet room in their room where they can connect privately with a counselor or support group, McNeil said.
She and others look forward to the time they can meet in person again.
“There’s just something about physically being in the room with somebody that makes a difference,” she said.
