COVID-19 surge in Fredericksburg region worries local doctors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s within our control” to keep the virus from spreading, McDermott said.

Newman pointed out that health care workers “are getting exhausted,” adding that the current rate of new cases is “unsustainable” for area hospitals.

The doctors noted that there is still space and enough hospital staff to handle other patients. In fact, they implored anyone else suffering from other health conditions to come to the hospital for treatment, saying the hospitals are able to treat them safely.

But they added that there are only so many resources and health care workers trained to handle COVID patients, and they are stretched to the limits now.

“This is not the ideal time to overwhelm our health care workers,” he said.

Yet the doctors also emphasized that progress has been and continues to be made.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” McDermott said.

Vaccines that will be available soon is one reason for hope, they said. Another is new treatment for those in the very early stages of the virus.